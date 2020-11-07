With a fourth-place finish in the feature race Friday night at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, Brad Sweet clinched his second consecutive World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Series driver championship.

In Saturday night’s season finale, Sweet will try to deliver a team championship for Kasey Kahne Racing, which leads by 22 points over Jason Johnson Racing.

“I just don’t feel like the job is fully completed,” Sweet said in a series release. “I think the team championship is just as important to our guys, to me, to Kasey. The job is half done right now. Obviously, for me, personally, I know my name is going to be in those record books. Being a two-time champion is something that is really special to me. It puts me up there with some really great guys.

. @dirtvision REPLAY: @DavidGravel takes the checkered flag for the third-straight time at @TheDirtTrack dating back to one year ago and @BradSweet49 unofficially clinches the 2020 championship! #LiveNOS pic.twitter.com/C2xZeMMgaT — World of Outlaws (@WorldofOutlaws) November 7, 2020

“I’m excited, but we still have to get that team championship for Kasey and the guys. If we’re able to do that, I think it will show that we were able to overcome a lot of adversity this year.”

Jason Johnson Racing driver David Gravel won his third consecutive Outlaws race at Charlotte by leading all 30 laps Friday. Gravel needs to finish 10 positions ahead of Sweet in Saturday’s race to earn the team title.

“That’s going to be hard to do,” said Gravel, who also notched a memorable victory earlier this year by winning in the Outlaws’ May 8 return at Knoxville Raceway after a layoff because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. “All we can do is win these races and see where we end up.”

If Gravel were to win a fourth consecutive race at Charlotte, Jason Johnson Racing would win the title if Sweet finishes 11th or worse (the teams are tied with eight victories apiece).

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 41-David Gravel [2][$12,000]; 2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [4][$5,500]; 3. 15-Donny Schatz [12][$3,200]; 4. 49-Brad Sweet [5][$2,800]; 5. 57-Kyle Larson [14][$2,500]; 6. 1S-Logan Schuchart [16][$2,300]; 7. 2-Carson Macedo [1][$2,200]; 8. 11-Ian Madsen [6][$2,100]; 9. 13-Justin Peck [18][$2,050]; 10. 26-Cory Eliason [8][$2,000]; 11. 9-James McFadden [17][$1,500]; 12. 39-Spencer Bayston [13][$1,200]; 13. 2M-Kerry Madsen [3][$1,100]; 14. 71-Shane Stewart [10][$1,050]; 15. 71P-Parker Price-Miller [20][$1,000]; 16. 44S-Trey Starks [19][$1,000]; 17. 11K-Kraig Kinser [22][$1,000]; 18. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [24][$1,000]; 19. 83-Dominic Scelzi [23][$1,000]; 20. 33M-Mason Daniel [27][$]; 21. 2C-Wayne Johnson [26][$]; 22. 9K-Kasey Kahne [11][$1,000]; 23. 72-Daryn Pittman [7][$1,000]; 24. 5-Brent Marks [21][$1,000]; 25. 1A-Jacob Allen [9][$1,000]; 26. 1-Sammy Swindell [15][$1,000]; 27. 7S-Jason Sides [25][$]; Lap Leaders: David Gravel 1-30; KSE Hard Charger Award: 1S-Logan Schuchart[+10]