Having already broken the record for Formula One race wins, Lewis Hamilton can equal the mark for championship titles this weekend at the Turkish Grand Prix.

Hamilton needs to finish only ahead of Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas to secure his seventh F1 title, equaling Michael Schumacher’s record.

“It was far beyond my wildest dreams thinking that we’d get to seven,” said Hamilton, who won his first world title with McLaren in 2008 but only added his second in 2014 after leaving to join Mercedes. “Getting one world championship was great and then it was very tough obviously to get the second.”

Hamilton has dominated the sport since that move to Mercedes and this season the British driver broke Schumacher’s record of 92 race wins. After leading Mercedes to the constructors championship with a Nov. 1 victory at Imola, Italy, he is looking for his 94th on Sunday and enters the race with an 85-point lead over Bottas in the championship standings.

It's been an historic year for @LewisHamilton in F1 But a difficult year for many people all over the world, as he discussed on Thursday in Turkey #TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/KIfx9lfMeP — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2020

The Finnish driver needs to score eight points more than Hamilton in Istanbul to keep his challenge alive. Hamilton could even clinch the title in some scenarios even if he finishes behind his teammate, for instance if Bottas is third (15 points) and Hamilton places sixth (eight points) or better. If both fail to finish Sunday’s race the title will be Hamilton’s, with only 78 points available in the three races to follow.

Regardless of whether he clinches this weekend, a seventh title seems inevitable for Hamilton, who has nine victories from 13 races this season, including the past three GPs.

The only doubt surrounding him these days is whether he will sign a new contract with Mercedes, or if he’ll quit F1 at the age of 35 and pursue other interests like fashion and music.

“Believe it or not, I haven’t got it set in stone. I haven’t got all the answers to what I want to do yet,” Hamilton said. “I believe I have the best contract that there is, in terms of how it’s structured and time management. … (But) there’s a lot to discuss and a lot to go through.”

Hamilton, who says he wants to help further Mercedes’ drive on environmental and racial diversity issues, suggested discussions will take place at the end of the year. The season ends with the Abu Dhabi GP on Dec. 13.

“At the moment I don’t feel like I’ve finished,” Hamilton said. “There’s always areas to improve. I love racing, I love the challenge.”

When the first Turkish GP was held in 2005 it was won by a 25-year-old Kimi Raikkonen. He is still driving at the age of 41 and has shown of his old flair in recent races with the Alfa Romeo team.