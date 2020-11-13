Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

ISTANBUL, Turkey — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the second F1 practice for the Turkish Grand Prix as speeds improved following a slow first session on a slippery track.

Verstappen was 0.4 seconds quicker than Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc and 0.58 ahead of Valtteri Bottas. Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was 0.85 back in fourth place on a resurfaced, low-grip circuit that last hosted a Formula One race in 2011.

Hamilton is looking to secure his seventh F1 title and equal Michael Schumacher’s record. He is the runaway championship leader and only needs to finish ahead of Bottas on Sunday to win the title.