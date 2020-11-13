Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From the same creative mind that brought us Fonzie the Kart Driving Dog, Jordan Taylor delivered another pandemic-inspired piece of hilarious social content Friday among fans from Sebring International Raceway.

After hinting that he would be finding new ways to reach his supporters despite novel coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions that have kept drivers and teams cordoned off for most of the season, the Corvette Racing driver ventured out among the great unwashed at the famous Florida road course.

With the GTLM championship already locked up for the No. 3 C8.R and teammate Antonio Garcia on the pole position with a record lap for Saturday’s Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, Taylor could afford to spend some time letting loose Friday.

Call it a racing “safe suit”: One small step for an IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship star, one giant leap for fan at-track interaction.

Wearing hazmat-type protective garb that seemed a cross between costume design from “The Andromeda Strain” and “The Right Stuff,” Taylor held an autograph signing and ventured outside the paddock, apparently running into a (somewhat similarly dressed) Elvis impersonator at one point.

Naturally, for the alter ego of Rodney Sandstorm, we’d expect no greater stroke of genius for navigating how to mingle in the Corvette Corral.

Hopefully, bringing drivers closer to their fans will get a little easier next season, though.