ISTANBUL, Turkey — Lance Stroll took the first pole position of his Formula One career at a rain-soaked and chaotic F1 qualifying session Saturday for the Turkish Grand Prix.

Racing Point teammate Sergio Perez will start a career-best third as the team got its cars hooked up in the wet while championship heavyweight Mercedes and Ferrari struggled.

“I can’t really put it into words right now,” said Stroll, whose previous best start was third earlier this season and had only two top-five starts in 74 previous starts. “I’m shocked. I didn’t expect us to be up here after P3. A lot of things we weren’t sure of coming into qualifying. We didn’t look too competitive

“It’s a special moment for me. One of the biggest highlights of my career. We dream about these moments growing up. It’s pretty special.”