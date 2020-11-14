Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Instead of ushering in spring for the first time in its 68-year history, the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring will be heralding the end of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship schedule Saturday.

The sports-car series will be concluding a 2020 season that started in late January and included an unexpected layoff of more than five months because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. That necessitated an overall of the schedule that eliminated all of the street course races and also moved Sebring from its traditional mid-March date to mid-November.

Next year, the Twelve Hours of Sebring will return to its traditional slot. But as the season finale Saturday, the prestigious race will determine two of the four series championships in 2020.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Team Penske on pole position

In the Daytona Prototype international category (DPi), the No. 7 Acura Team Penske duo of Helio Castroneves and Ricky Taylor has won four of the past five races to take a two-point lead on the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Cadillac of Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande.

In GT Daytona (GTD), the No. 86 Meyer Shank Racing with Curb-Agajanian Acura of Mario Farnbacher and Matt McMurry lead by seven points of the No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche of Patrick Long and Ryan Hardwick.

Good morning Sebring Nation.

Gates are now open for the 68th @Mobil1 #Sebring12! pic.twitter.com/em1NZpJCAc — Sebring International Raceway (@sebringraceway) November 11, 2020

The 12-hour endurance race also will feature the usual complement of third drivers, several of whom hail from the NTT IndyCar Series.

Here are the details for IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway (all times are ET):

IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway

WHEN: Saturday, 10:10 a.m.

TV: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., NBCSN, 3-6 p.m. NBC, 6-10:30 p.m., NBCSN. Play-by-play announcers Leigh Diffey and Kevin Lee; analysts Paul Tracy, Townsend Bell, Calvin Fish, AJ Allmendinger and Brian Till; pit reporters Marty Snider, Kelli Stavast, Parker Kligerman, James Hinchcliffe and Dillon Welch.

TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold Coverage: Flag to flag beginning at 10:05 a.m.

RACE STREAMING: NBC Sports App, NBCSports.com and TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold

RADIO: IMSA Radio will have live radio coverage on IMSA.com and RadioLeMans.com, as well as SiriusXM

RACE DISTANCE: A 12-hour race on the 17-turn, 3.74-mile course in Sebring, Florida.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com, it’s expected to be 78 degrees with a 22% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to see the field for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring

IMSA Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway schedule

Thursday, Nov. 12

10:05-11:05 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice #1

2:35-3:50 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice #2

6:15-7:45 p.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Practice #3

Friday, Nov. 13

10:15 a.m.-11:20 a.m. — WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, Qualifying

Saturday, Nov. 14

8-8:20 a.m. — Warmup for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

10:10 a.m.-10:10 p.m. — Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring at Sebring International Raceway