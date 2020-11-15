Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In addition to being run in November for the first time in its 68-year history, the 12 Hours of Sebring delivered historic results in other ways as the IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship season finale Saturday.

Mazda Motorsports claimed its first major endurance victory with a victory from the No. 55 of Harry Tincknell, Jonathan Bomarito and Ryan Hunter-Reay and also earned a third-place finish with the No. 77 of Oliver Jarvis, Tristan Nunez and Olivier Pla.

In the final race for the pairing of Acura and Team Penske, the No. 6 of Juan Pablo Montoya, Dane Cameron and Simon Pagenaud finished second while the No. 7 of Ricky Taylor, Helio Castroneves and Alexander Rossi won the DPi championship.

EMOTIONAL SATURDAY: A recap of the Twelve Hours of Sebring

It was the first title for Castroneves during a 21-season run with Penske that ended with Sebring. The three-time Indianapolis 500 winner will move to a part-time IndyCar schedule next season with Meyer Shank Racing.

Porsche Motorsport, which is exiting the GTLM class, swept the top two spots in its division at Sebring with the No. 911 and No. 912 911 RSR-19s.

Here are the race stats, points and results after the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring, the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season finale at Sebring International Raceway:

RESULTS: Click here for the overall finishing order and here for the class breakdown.

POINTS: In the DPi division, the No. 7 Acura of Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves won the championship by one point (265-264) over the No. 10 Cadillac of Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande.

In GTLM, the No. 3 Corvette of Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor won the title.

In GTD, the No. 86 Acura of Matt McMurry and Mario Farnbacher took the championship by two points (286-284) over the No. 16 Porsche of Patrick Long and Ryan Hardwick, who won Saturday.

Click here for the points standings after Sebring.

NEXT: The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship will open the 2021 season Jan. 30-31 with the Rolex 24 at Daytona.