Dane Cameron will follow Acura to Meyer Shank Racing in the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Cameron, who had driven the past three seasons for Acura Team Penske, will join Olivier Pla in a full-season ARX-05 starting with the Rolex 24 at Daytona. AJ Allmendinger, who won the 2012 Rolex 24 with MSR, will join the duo for the Rolex.

Acura has moved to MSR and Wayne Taylor Racing after ending its relationship with Penske, which is putting its sports car program on hiatus after winning the past two DPi championships with Ricky Taylor and Helio Castroneves this past season and with Cameron and Juan Pablo Montoya in 2019.

Castroneves will run a part-time IndyCar schedule next year with MSR (that also could include IMSA appearances). Taylor is expected to return to WTR, and Montoya has yet to announce his plans.

Cameron is a three-time IMSA champion (GTD in 2014, ’16 and ’19) and had three victories and nine podium finishes for Acura Team Penske.

Very happy to say I’ll be joining @MeyerShankRac and @olivierpla in 2021 💪💪 let’s go!!! https://t.co/UYxNtrU22B — Dane Cameron (@danecameron19) November 16, 2020

“I’m excited to join Meyer Shank Racing and continue my relationship with Acura and HPD,” Dane Cameron said in a release. “I have a lot of experience with the ARX-05, and I know that car inside and out. It’s been really fun to be a part of the development of that car from the very beginning. It’s proven to be a race winner and a championship winner in 2019. I will certainly do my best to bring everything that I’ve learned about this car to the team and make sure that MSR and everyone gets up to speed quickly.”

“I’ve known (team co-owner) Mike (Shank) for quite a while now in IMSA but I haven’t had the opportunity to drive for him. I admire Mike’s passion for the sport. We’ve always talked about putting a program together and it’s cool that we finally worked it out and I’ll get to drive for him next year with the Acura DPi.”

Said Shank: “We’re very excited to have Dane join us next year. He’s proven that he is a top contender in one of the toughest classes out there. Just like what we (MSR) did with the Acura NSX, he did for the Acura ARX-05. He developed that car and made it a championship-winning car. We’re happy to have him on board and hopefully work towards bringing home another championship for Acura.”