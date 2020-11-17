Red Bull KTM Racing announced a three-rider lineup for the 2021 season Tuesday that includes the return of Marvin Musquin and Cooper Webb in the 450 class as well as Max Vohland in 250.

“We are very confident in Marvin and Cooper for the 2021 season,” team manager Ian Harrison said in a release. “Marvin has been with KTM North America for a decade now and has always competed at the highest level. Having missed the 2020 season, he is eager to get back to racing SX and being healthy is a big part of the puzzle.”

Musquin missed the entire 2020 Supercross season with a knee injury. He finished fourth in the Lucas Oil Motocross championship.

“We plan to start testing this week to fine-tune our 2021 machine – we have a few new components to test and work with that should help Marvin improve his bike setup,” Harrison continued. “We are looking forward to what Marvin can do in 2021.”

Webb finished second in the Monster Energy Supercross championship in 2020 behind Eli Tomac.

“Cooper has a lot of experience coming into 2021 and we are very excited to see how things progress now that he has been with us for two years.” Harrison said. “Along with his mechanic, Carlos Rivera, I feel we are all at a point where we understand each other’s strengths and that leads to better bike setup and race day changes.”

Maximus Vohland will join Red Bull KTM as the team brings its 250 program back in-house for the first time since 2015. The 17-year-old rider will make his professional debut in 2021.

“Max has had a long and successful journey as an amateur with KTM and we are happy to be involved in the start of his young career,” said Harrison said. “I met him years ago and have seen his progress through the amateur ranks – he is young but has a lot of potential. Time will tell how he manages the ups and downs of professional racing and we will be here to help support him in every way we can. Our goal is to have Max and KTM up front.”

