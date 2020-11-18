Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monster Energy AMA Supercross added one date to its calendar and moved the Arlington races up by one week as the 2021 schedule continues to take form with new changes.

Supercross will hold the first three races of the season at NRG Stadium in Houston on Saturday, Jan. 16, followed by a midweek race on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and another race the following Saturday, Jan. 23rd.

After three consecutive rounds in Texas, the series will have three races at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as well with dates on Jan. 30, Feb. 2 and now Feb. 6 providing another midweek event in the three-race stand.

🚨Schedule Update🚨 A third race has been added in Indianapolis on February 6 for the 2021 @MonsterEnergy Supercross Season❗️ For more info, go to https://t.co/VWirF0iN9O #SupercrossLIVE pic.twitter.com/E0xuxz1jWC — Supercross LIVE! (@SupercrossLIVE) November 18, 2020

As part of the 2021 schedule changes, Supercross moves up their Dallas area events one week with another trio of races and a Tuesday show at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on March 13, March 16 and March 20.

An additional three rounds of the 17-round championship will be announced later as will the remaining Eastern regional and Western regional 250SX races, Triple Crown and East/West 250SX Showdown events.

The 2021 Supercross season is scheduled to conclude at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on a date still to be determined. The series announced last month that it will open the pits to fans at its races next year.