Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

IMSA announced Thursday that the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America Series will be joining NASCAR in 2021 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA).

All three of NASCAR’s top divisions will race on the Austin, Texas, road course for the first time in series history. Lamborghini Super Trofeo returns for the first time since 2017. Change Racing drivers Corey Lewis and Jeroen Mul won the 2017 race.

The Lamborghini series will run two 50-minute races on the evening of Saturday, May 22 and the afternoon of Sunday, May 23.

MORE: Chip Ganassi Racing will return to Rolex 24 and IMSA with Cadillac next season

“We are absolutely thrilled to be returning to Circuit of The Americas with Lamborghini Super Trofeo in 2021,” Chris Ward, Head of Motorsports – Lamborghini America, said in a release.

“The circuit remains a favorite with our teams and drivers, and we are particularly excited to be returning on such a special weekend to coincide with the inaugural visit of the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Lamborghini drivers will join NASCAR on the first day of action as they practice alongside the NASCAR Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series on Friday at COTA.

Race length, course selection and a complete weekend schedule will be made at a later date.

The Lamborghini series will kick off its North American season at Laguna Seca during the final weekend of April (23-25) and features six rounds. The COTA weekend is Round 2. Other rounds include Watkins Glen in June, Road America in August and Virginia International Raceway in August. The series finale will run in Italy in October.

Follow Dan Beaver on Twitter.