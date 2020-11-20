Eric Lux and Ryan Dalziel have been added to the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) lineup for the 2021 Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

Lux will compete with DragonSpeed alongside Henrik Hedman, Ben Hanley and Juan Pablo Montoya. Dalziel will race for Era Motorsport with team owner Kyle Tilley, Dwight Merriman and Paul-Loup Chatin.

“2021 marks my 18th season competing in sports cars and my 11th Rolex 24,” Lux said in a press release. “I’ve nearly won there on several occasions, and for it to become a reality you need the right team, the right car and the right teammates.”

Lux became the youngest finisher in Rolex 24 history at age 16 in 2005. Since then he has added six career IMSA wins including a pair of victories in 2019 in LMP2 driving for Mathiasen Motorsports.

“Eric’s reclassification as a Bronze gives us one of the best in the category,” said team principal Elton Julian. “We’re really looking forward to supporting Eric’s bid for his first win at Daytona and looking to bring a group of drivers to the package that can help deliver on that. We’ll have the same crew that was behind our success the last two years at Daytona, so we’re excited to see if we can make it three in a row.”

Era Motorsport hopes to improve on last year’s third-place finish in LMP2.

Dalziel has nine career IMSA wins, including the overall victory at the Rolex 24 in 2010. In 2020, he drove in two LMP2 races for Tower Motorsport.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic about joining Era Motorsport,” Dalziel said. “I was really impressed watching their first IMSA season in 2020. I can tell, between Kyle and Dwight, they are putting everything into making this program as strong as possible, and I’m humbled to have been invited to be part of this journey.

“My last few seasons in IMSA haven’t gone to plan, so I’m extremely grateful to these guys for having the confidence in me to help guide this ship with them.”

Chatin will round out the lineup. He has a pair of championships in the European Le Mans Series.

“I am really happy to join Era for the iconic Rolex 24 At Daytona,” said Chatin. “I was lucky to meet and work with Kyle and Dwight at the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, and I am sure that all together we will be able to fight for the top in LMP2 class. I am really excited to participate in my first IMSA race, and I will do my best to honor the faith they put in me.”

The 2021 WeatherTech Championship season begins Jan. 22-24 with The Roar Before the Rolex 24 test in preparation for the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 30-31.

