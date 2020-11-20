Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions (ASCOC) announced their 2021 schedule on Friday. It features 59 races at 32 tracks in 13 states.

The series is set to commence Friday, Jan. 29 at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Ga. before heading to Florida’s East Bay Raceway Park on Monday and Tuesday Feb. 1-2 and Volusia Speedway Park on Feb. 3-4. These races will not award points for the season championship, but sprint car races have long been the unofficial kickoff to February’s Speedweeks in Florida.

The primarily Midwest and Mid-Atlantic series will then take a two-month hiatus before heading to Attica (Ohio) Raceway Park.

Formed in 1970, the series was purchased by Tony Stewart in 2015. The 2021 season represents his seventh as operator and owner.

“We are obviously thrilled with the 2021 schedule,” stated Stewart in a press release. “Hats off to all the promoters and track owners for working with us early in the process. We have increased our purse payouts and we look forward to another strong class of traveling All Stars. 2020 was a challenging year; we are looking for a fresh start next year. There will be plenty to look forward to for our teams next year.”

Highlighting the 2021 ASCOC schedule will be the $54,000-to-win Tuscarora 50 at Port Royal (Pa.) Speedway, the $26,000-to-win Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway and the $20,000-to-win Dirt Classic 8 at Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, Pa.). In 2021, 52 of the 59 races will have minimum payouts of $6,000 to win.

Another highlight of the schedule is the annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek, which will consist of eight events during a nine-day stretch beginning June 11. The mini-series will conclude with the $17,554-to-win Dean Knittel Memorial at Portsmouth (Ohio) Raceway Park.

Aaron Reutzel won his third consecutive ASCOC championship in 2020 win nine wins during the season. Kyle Larson scored the most victories with 13.

2021 ASCOC Schedule:

1/29/2021 | Friday | Screven Motor Speedway | $8,000

1/30/2021 | Saturday | Screven Motor Speedway | $10,000

2/1/2021 | Monday | East Bay Raceway Park | $6,000

2/2/2021 | Tuesday | East Bay Raceway Park | $6,000

2/3/2021 | Wednesday | Volusia Speedway Park | $6,000

2/4/2021 |Thursday | Volusia Speedway Park | $6,000

4/9/2021 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park | $5,000

4/10/2021 | Saturday | Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

4/15/2021 | Thursday | Virginia Motor Speedway | $12,000

4/16/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | $6,000

4/17/2021 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

4/18/2021 | Sunday | Bedford Speedway | $6,000

4/30/2021 | Friday | Lernerville Speedway | $6,000

5/1/2021 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

5/14/2021 | Friday | I-96 Speedway | $8,500

5/15/2021 | Saturday | Dirt Oval at Route 66 | $8,000

5/20/2021 | Thursday | Circle City Raceway | $6,000

5/21/2021 | Friday | Circle City Raceway | $10,000

5/22/2021 | Saturday | Gas City Speedway | $6,000

5/23/2021 | Sunday | Kokomo Speedway | $26,000

5/28/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | $10,000

5/29/2021 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

5/30/2021 | Sunday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

6/3/2021 | Thursday | Fairbury AL Speedway | $5,000

6/4/2021 | Friday | Wilmot Raceway | $6,000

6/5/2021 | Saturday | Plymouth Dirt Track | $6,000

6/6/2021 | Sunday | Wisconsin/TBD | $5,000

6/11/2021 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park | $6,000

6/12/2021 | Saturday | Fremont Speedway | $6,000

6/14/2021 | Monday | Wayne County Speedway | $6,000

6/15/2021 | Tuesday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

6/16/2021 | Wednesday | Waynesfield Raceway Park | $6,000

6/17/2021 | Thursday | Muskingum County | $6,000

6/18/2021 | Friday | Limaland Motorsports Park | $6,000

6/19/2021 | Saturday | Portsmouth Raceway Park | $17,554

7/9/2021 | Friday | Stateline Speedway | $6,000

7/10/2021 | Saturday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

7/11/2021 | Sunday | Sharon Speedway | $6,000

7/23/2021 | Friday | Lake Ozark Speedway | $8,000

7/24/2021 | Saturday | Lake Ozark Speedway | $10,000

7/25/2021 | Sunday | Humboldt Speedway | $6,000

7/30/2021 | Friday | 34 Raceway | $6,000

7/31/2021 | Saturday | Knoxville Raceway | $7,000

8/1/2021 | Sunday | TBD

8/20/2021 | Friday | I-96 Speedway | $5,000

8/21/2021 | Saturday | Plymouth Speedway | $6,000

8/26/2021 | Thursday | Grandview Speedway | $6,000

8/27/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | Twin $4,000

8/28/2021 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway | $7,300

8/29/2021 | Sunday | BAPS Motor Speedway | $5,000

9/3/2021 | Friday | Attica Raceway Park | $5,000

9/4/2021 | Saturday | Attica Raceway Park | $10,000

9/9/2021 | Thursday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

9/10/2021 | Friday | Port Royal Speedway | TBD

9/11/2021 | Saturday | Port Royal Speedway | $54,000

9/17/2021 | Friday | Williams Grove Speedway | $7,000

9/18/2021 | Saturday | Lincoln Speedway | $20,000

9/25/2021 | Saturday | Eldora Speedway | $6,000

10/8/2021 | Friday | Fremont Speedway | $5,000

10/9/2021 | Saturday | Fremont Speedway | $10,000

