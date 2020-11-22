Rocketing from the pole and leading every circuit of the 25-lap race, Miguel Oliveira dominated the MotoGP field in the Portuguese GP to become only the third rider in 2020 with multiple victories. Oliveira’s first win in the Styrian GP required a dramatic last lap pass on the first and second-place riders in the final turn of the race. There was no question of Sunday’s victory. Oliveira won by more than three seconds over Jack Miller and Franco Morbidelli.

In 13 previous races this season, nine different riders have won, which tied the record for the most in a season.

“It’s unreal,” Oliveira said from the top of the podium. “You dream about these kinds of races and to finally be able to do it, it’s incredible. I have no words to describe my gratitude to all the people; to the crowd watching at home that could not be here today.

“It’s a great day I could give this victory for Tech3 and KTM is a huge accomplishment for me. It’s extra special because my family did not get to see live my first win. And now they get to see it live. … Just glad to finish this season with a high and a strong performance like today.”

This was the final race for Oliveira with Tech3. He will join the factory KTM team in 2021.

Miller’s second-place finish locked up the constructors’ championship for Ducati. It is their first since 2007.

With his third-place finish in the Portuguese GP, Morbidelli secured second in the championship. Miller and Morbidelli were locked in a tight battle for the runner-up position for the entire race with Miller grabbing second on the final lap.

Joan Mir was denied the opportunity to close his 2020 championship run in style. On the opening lap, Mir banged shoulders with Francesco Bagnaia. One lap later, he made contact with Johann Zarco’s Ducati and sustained enough damage to eventually drop him from the race. Mir retired on Lap 16 of the 25-lap event.

Pol Espargaro finished fourth with Takaaki Nakagami rounding out the top five.

In his last race as a full-time rider, Valentino Rossi finished 12th.

