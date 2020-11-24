Chase Elliott will attempt to be a part of the 2021 Chili Bowl lineup and is set to make his midget debut at Millbridge Speedway Dec. 12-13 in the Carolina Midget Showdown.

In an effort to make this a warm-up for the Chili Bowl, Millbridge will be utilizing a rules package similar to what drivers will experience in Tulsa Jan. 11-16, 2021.

Elliott’s sponsorship for both races will come from DiaEdge, a brand of tools from Mitsubishi Materials. According to The Athletic, the sponsorship came with an assist from Stewart-Haas rookie contender Chase Briscoe, who is unable to take advantage of the sponsorship because of a conflict.

“As time goes on in all aspects of racing, being diverse behind the wheel is going to be a good thing,” Elliott said at the Athletic. “I honestly think you can take lesson from those types of cars and make you better on Sundays. Thickening the notebook is really going to be a good thing.”

On March 28, 2021 the NASCAR Cup Series will host their first race on dirt since 1970 when Bristol Motor Speedway undergoes a makeover. Three dirt track races were held that year with the final one coming at State Fairgrounds Speedway in Raleigh, NC. Richard Petty won the 200-lap affair. Elliott’s experience in these two midget races will help prepare him for the spring Cup race.

Although this is his first foray into midget racing, Elliott will not be alone when it is time for the Chili Bowl to start. Last year Elliott’s new teammate Kyle Larson won his first Golden Driller – the trophy awarded to the winner of the Nationals. He was joined that year by other NASCAR stars that included another Hendrick teammate Alex Bowman, Christopher Bell, Ryan Newman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

NASCAR drivers are currently on a four-year winning streak in the Chili Bowl Nationals. Bell won three in a row from 2017-2019.

MORE: Kyle Larson Racing announces its closure after the World of Outlaws season