Jimmy Vasser and James Sullivan will field a team next season, but will do so without a partnership with AIM Autosport, according to a report at Racer.com.

“After two successful seasons, Vasser Sullivan Racing and AIM Autosport have mutually agreed to part ways,” the Vasser Sullivan team said. “We thank Andrew Bordin, Ian and Keith Willis for their dedication and hard work – especially during the unique 2020 season – and wish them the best. Vasser Sullivan will be making some exciting announcements regarding the direction of the team in the near future.”

The No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan entry finished first in Sprint Cup points last year with a team of drivers that included Jack Hawksworth, Parker Chase and Michal de Quesada. NASCAR star Kyle Busch joined the trio at Daytona for the Rolex 24.

The No. 12 entry with Townsend Bell, Frank Montecalvo and Aaron Telitz finished third in the standings behind Turner Motorsports.

The driver lineup for 2021 will be made at a later date.

“AIM Autosport is very proud of the success achieved with the Lexus RCF GT3 in IMSA over the last two years with our partners, Jimmy Vasser, James Sullivan, Lexus and TRD,” AIM’s owners said. “For 2021, circumstances are such that AIM and Vasser Sullivan are going to go in different directions.”

Vasser Sullivan and AIM decided to end their partnership after two seasons. The two companies also paired up in 2019 with the No. 14 finishing second in the standings and the No. 12 in seventh.

