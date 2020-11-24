Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series will increase race purses and the season ending points fund in 2021.

The Outlaws will increase its 2021 race purses so they pay a minimum of $10,000-to-win and $1,000 to start the race for one-day shows and $900 to start for the first day of two-day shows.

“We’re excited to provide drivers and teams with an increased purse for the 2021 season, especially after the burdens COVID-19 placed on them in 2020,” World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series Director Carlton Reimers said in a press release. “The increase is a representation of the series’ exciting continued growth, our commitment to our competitors and the growing support from the fans.”

In addition, the season points fund has been increased by about $90,000 for a total of $730,000.

The 2020 season wrapped up at The Dirt Track at Charlotte on November 7 with Logan Schuchart pocketing $12,000 for the win. Brad Sweet took home the champions money.

The championship winning team will continue to split $150,000 first-place money, but the payout for second-place has increased to $100,000. Half of the money is paid to the winning driver with the other half going to the owner.

“Obviously, as a race car driver, trying to make a living racing, you want to race for the highest purses you can,” defending World of Outlaws champion Brad Sweet said. “I’m very happy that the World of Outlaws has taken the step to increase the purses. Definitely a step in the right direction.”

The announcement about the Outlaws increased payouts comes on the heels of the All-Star Circuit of Champions revealing their 2021 schedule that features minimum payouts of $6,000-to-win that include several events paying in excess of $10,000.

