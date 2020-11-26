Happy Thanksgiving from IndyCar drivers

By Dan BeaverNov 26, 2020, 8:13 PM EST
Happy Thanksgiving IndyCar
Simon Pagenaud Twitter
0 Comments

Happy Thanksgiving from you favorite IndyCar drivers.

As every IndyCar fan recovers from their Thanksgiving meal, it’s time to receive some well wishes from their favorite drivers.

Along the way, Simon Pagenaud shows the perfect form for carving the family turkey.

Jack Harvey shows that it’s tricky to get the sweet potato pie just right.

And Graham Rahal shows off a shockingly beautiful baby.

And, of course as Scott McLaughlin Learns America, he is learning that Thanksgiving is about excess.

But at least he called it an early night.

 