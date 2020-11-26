Happy Thanksgiving from IndyCar drivers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Happy Thanksgiving from you favorite IndyCar drivers.

As every IndyCar fan recovers from their Thanksgiving meal, it’s time to receive some well wishes from their favorite drivers.

Along the way, Simon Pagenaud shows the perfect form for carving the family turkey.

🦃 A little bit of Turkey Day fun with the right @Snapon_Tools! Happy Thanksgiving everyone! #tooltime pic.twitter.com/CGsUCZfCTY — Simon Pagenaud (@simonpagenaud) November 26, 2020

Jack Harvey shows that it’s tricky to get the sweet potato pie just right.

🦃 Baking update 🍁 How about that #Thanksgiving Brown Sugar Sweet Potato Pie 🥧 🤤 #ChefHarvey👨🏻‍🍳 pic.twitter.com/6h7bWeZSpO — Jack Harvey (@jack_harvey42) November 26, 2020

And Graham Rahal shows off a shockingly beautiful baby.

This year especially there is so much to be thankful for. I’m thankful for a healthy family & the arrival of our baby girl. I’m thankful for GRP continuing to grow, our team continuing to progress & everyone who supports this crazy dream of mine. Have a safe, happy thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/h2Fq49ugJ4 — Graham Rahal (@GrahamRahal) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving from The Andretti Family! 🦃 pic.twitter.com/CwrGrlACq5 — Marco Andretti (@MarcoAndretti) November 26, 2020

Happy Thanksgiving America. What's on the Andretti menu this year is an extra helping of gratitude. For healthcare workers who sacrifice their own health and for researchers working to get a vaccine to the finish line. For their strength and resilience, we give much thanks. — Mario Andretti (@MarioAndretti) November 26, 2020

If your answer is anything other than @12WillPower, you’re incorrect. https://t.co/EH8tREUIfO — Josef Newgarden (@josefnewgarden) November 26, 2020

Happy #Thanksgiving from the AMSP family to yours! 😋 pic.twitter.com/hLGaR31UT4 — Arrow McLaren SP (@ArrowMcLarenSP) November 26, 2020

Happy 🇺🇸 Thanksgiving! Enjoy the 🍗 and 🥧 and take some time to appreciate the special people in your life. #Thanksgiving2020 pic.twitter.com/inpU0iNXDK — Dalton Kellett (@Dalton_Kellett) November 26, 2020

And, of course as Scott McLaughlin Learns America, he is learning that Thanksgiving is about excess.

Ate my body weight in food, gonna need to pour another seat @Team_Penske !! — Scott McLaughlin (@smclaughlin93) November 26, 2020

But at least he called it an early night.