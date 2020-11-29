Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series schedule has been released featuring enhancements of several crown jewel events and four new venues.

In 2021 the Outlaws sprint car schedule will visit 27 states for more than 90 races.

Foremost on the schedule will be the creation of two Kings Royals at Eldora Speedway. Each will pay $175,000 to win. The 2020 date was removed from the schedule. The makeup date for that cornerstone event will run on July 17 as part of a four-day event. The 38th running of the iconic race will be held on July 15.

“We have set the stage for an incredible 2021 season,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in a press release. “The teams will be racing for unprecedented purses in the recent history of the sport, we’ll be back to racing coast-to-coast, celebrating the 50th annual DIRTcar Nationals, the 60th annual Knoxville Nationals, two Kings Royals, a stellar Jackson Nationals with big-money incentives, and we still have a few more surprises to reveal this winter. We’re definitely looking forward to kicking off a huge new season in February.”

In June, there will be an additional $100,000 added to the payday for the Jackson Nationals if the same driver wins the Huset’s 50. The action for this pair of races kicks off June 21-22 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, S.D. before crossing the border into Minnesota for a three-day show at Jackson Motorplex.

“The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on our initial 2020 plans, but I think we’ve put together an exciting 2021 schedule that brings the Series back to its roots of a long season spanning across the country,” Outlaws Director Carlton Reimers said. “Several new tracks have been added this year that should please drivers and fans alike, along with fan-favorites still in place.”

In addition, the series will visit four new tracks in 2021.

For the first time since 2011, the Outlaws will visit Mississippi with a stop at Magnolia Motor Speedway in Columbus, Miss.

Typically an asphalt track, Revolution Park Speedway in Monroe, La. will get covered in dirt for a Saturday show on Feb. 20. This will mark the first time the Outlaws visit the state since 2004.

Vado (N.M.) Speedway Park was set to make its Outlaw debut early in 2020, but the date was canceled in the early stages of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. This multi-million dollar state-of-the-art facility is located midway between Las Cruces, N.M. and El Paso, Texas.

Finally, I-70 Speedway in Odessa, Mo., which has alternated between asphalt and dirt throughout its history, will host its first Outlaw race since the 1980s.

All four new tracks are 3/8ths of a mile.

Equally notable, the West Coast and New York swings that were eliminated from the schedule in 2020 will be back on the schedule.

Beginning on March 4 at the Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway the Outlaws will host 11 races in western states. From Sept. 3-18 the series hosts seven races in Washington and California.

Also shut out by the pandemic, New York returns to the schedule with races at Ransomville Speedway and Weedsport Speedway on July 30-31.

2021 World of Outlaws Sprint Car Schedule

Fri.-Sun., Feb. 5-7 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL

Fri., Feb. 12 – Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA

Sat., Feb. 13 – Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL

Fri., Feb. 19 – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS

Sat., Feb. 20 – Revolution Park Speedway – Monroe, LA

Fri.-Sat., Feb. 26-27 – Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX

Thurs., March 4 – The Dirt Track at Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV

Fri.-Sat., March 12-13 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

Sat., March 20 – Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

Sun., March 21 – TBA

Fri.-Sat., March 26-27 – Thunderbowl Raceway – Tulare, CA

Fri., April 2 – Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

Sat., April 3 – Ocean Speedway – Watsonville, CA

Fri.-Sat., April 9-10 – Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

Fri., April 16 – Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

Sat., April 17 – Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

Fri., April 23 – TBA

Sat., April 24 – TBA

Thurs., April 29 – Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL

Fri.-Sat., April 30-May 1 – I-70 Speedway – Odessa, MO

Fri.-Sat., May 7-8 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Wed., May 12 – Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA

Fri.-Sat., May 14-15 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Tues., May 18 – Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ

Fri., May 21 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH

Sat., May 22 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH

Fri., May 28 – Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Mon., May 31 – Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg. IN

Fri., June 4 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND

Sat., June 5 – Granite City Speedway – Sauk Rapids, MN

Fri.-Sat., June 11-12 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Thurs., June 17 – 34 Raceway – West Burlington, IA

Fri., June 18 – Dubuque Speedway – Dubuque, IA

Sat., June 19 – Beaver Dam Raceway – Beaver Dam, WI

Mon.-Tues., June 21-22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

Thurs.-Sat., June 24-26 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN

Fri.-Sat., July 2-3 – Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI

Sat., July 10 – Wilmot Raceway – Wilmot, WI

Tues., July 13 – Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH

Wed.-Sat., July 14-17 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Tues., July 20 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA

Fri.-Sat., July 23-24 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Fri., July 30 – Ransomville Speedway – Ransomville, NY

Sat., July 31 – Weedsport Speedway – Weedsport, NY

Fri.-Sat., Aug. 6-7 – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 – Pevely, MO

Wed.-Sat., Aug. 11-14 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Fri., Aug. 20 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND

Sat., Aug. 21 – Red River Valley Speedway – West Fargo, ND

Sun., Aug. 22 – Huset’s Speedway – Brandon, SD

Fri., Aug. 27 – I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

Sun., Aug. 29 – Black Hills Speedway – Rapid City, SD

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 3-4 – Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA

Mon., Sept. 6 – Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 10-11 – Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA

Fri., Sept. 17 – Keller Auto Speedway – Hanford, CA

Sat., Sept. 18 – Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

Fri., Sept. 24 – Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Sat., Sept. 25 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 1-2 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 8-9 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Fri., Oct. 15 – TBA

Sat., Oct. 16 – TBA

Fri., Oct. 22 – Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

Sat., Oct. 23 – TBA

Fri., Oct. 29 – TBA

Sat., Oct. 30 – TBA

Thurs.-Sat., Nov. 4-6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC

