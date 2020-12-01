The No. 48 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda driven by Jimmie Johnson and Tony Kanaan will have sponsorship from The American Legion after signing a multiyear agreement with the organization. The length of the sponsorship was not announced.

“We’re excited about this new relationship with The American Legion as it allows us to further the sponsorship program on the No. 48 team with Jimmie and Tony, while also representing a very important relationship with an organization dedicated to supporting veterans,” team owner Chip Ganassi said in a release.

“Jimmie in particular has a long-standing appreciation for the service of veterans, so it was just another reason why partnering with The American Legion on his debut in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES made sense.”

Johnson will run the road and street courses for Ganassi in 2021. Kanaan has been named as the driver on oval tracks.

The American Legion will be the primary sponsor for two races in 2021 including the May Texas Motor Speedway race and the Indianapolis 500 with Kanaan behind the wheel. Kanaan won the 2013 Indy 500; he finished 19th in 2020 driving for AJ Foyt.

The organization will also be featured prominently in all of Johnson’s races in 2021 and 2022.

“Our family knows firsthand how important it is to recognize our veterans,” said Johnson, who’s grandfathers and brother-in-law served in the military. “It’s exciting to be partnering with The American Legion to be able to show our appreciation to veterans and to continue to raise public awareness and support for this special organization. Giving Tuesday is a great day to announce this partnership and a way for fans to show their appreciation for our veterans.”

The sponsorship announcement came on #GivingTuesday in conjunction with a donation from Johnson of $10,000. Johnson hopes that his donation will encourage others to give as well (https://support.legion.org/public/legion/give).

“This is truly a win-win for all involved,” said James W. “Bill” Oxford, national commander of The American Legion. “Teaming up with Chip Ganassi Racing allows The American Legion to showcase how it strengthens America every day through its programs, advocacy and support of veterans and their families. We’re looking forward to bringing that message and our mission to race fans across the country.”