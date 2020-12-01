Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Still bandaged but in good spirits, Romain Grosjean posted a health update Tuesday morning while continuing to heal from injuries sustained in Sunday’s fiery crash in the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Haas F1 driver was out of bed and exercising in a photo accompanying his social media post.

“Never thought that a few body weight squats would make me happy,” Grosjean wrote in his second social media update from Bahrain Defence Force hospital. “Body recovering well from the impact . Hopefully same about the burns on my hands.

“Thank you again to everyone for the messages. Ps: still very slow at typing.”

In another video posted a few hours later, Grosjean said he would be leaving the hospital Wednesday.

Managed to push the button to record. Again thank you for all the messages 🙏 pic.twitter.com/czgrZi0MOf — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) December 1, 2020

Grosjean had been in the hospital since surviving the terrifying wreck on the opening lap Sunday. His Haas F1 car was split in half by the impact with an Armco barrier, and the halo device has been credited with saving Grosjean’s life.

Grosjean sustained burns on both hands after he was engulfed in flames for nearly 20 seconds but avoided any serious injuries.

Haas F1 team principal Guenther Steiner told the Formula 1 website that Grosjean was staying at the hospital for a third overnight to help with his burn treatment.

Test driver Pietro Fittipaldi, a grandson of former F1 champion Emerson Fittipaldi and former Hickory Motor Speedway champion, will replace Grosjean for Sunday’s Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain. Steiner said Grosjean still wants to return for the Dec. 13 season finale at Abu Dhabi, which will mark the Frenchman’s final race with the team and possibly in Formula One.

Grosjean has yet to announce his plans for 2021 as Haas F1 will be moving on from him and teammate Kevin Magnussen next season. The American-based team owned by Gene Haas announced Tuesday that Nikita Mazepin will be one of its drivers next year.