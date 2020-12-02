Cody Ware added his name to the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours lineup with an announcement that Rick Ware Racing will team up with BAM Motorsport and Eurasia Motorsport to field a Ligier in the Le Mans Prototype 2 (LMP2) class.

Eurasia Motorsport has fielded cars in the European Le Mans Series, Asian Le Mans Series and FIA World Endurance Championship.

Ware had been scheduled to race in last year’s Rolex 24 but withdrew.

Ware won last year’s Asian Le Mans Series in LMP2. The remainder of the lineup for this entry will be named later.

“I had the pleasure of meeting with Mark Goddard and David Madgwick (BAM Motorsport managing director) early this year in the Asian Le Mans Series, and I was really impressed with their program there,” Cody Ware said in a release. “The Ligier P2 was fast week in and week out and the team as a whole were so professional. I followed their 24 Hours of Le Mans program with interest too, so naturally I’m excited to be working with Eurasia and the BAM team this year and really looking forward to heading to Daytona for the Roar and then the Rolex 24.

“With my other race programs, it is going to be a very busy season for me. But between my commitments to NASCAR and the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, I think it’s going to be a very cool 2021.”

The team currently is committed only to the Rolex 24, but Ware and Eurasia are exploring opportunities to compete in the entire IMSA Michelin Endurance Cup calendar.

“This is an exciting new venture for us at Eurasia Motorsport,” said Goddard, team principal at Eurasia Motorsport. “We’re currently shipping our two Ligier JS P217s to the factory in readiness for the Rolex 24. The team will be based at the RWR (Rick Ware Racing) facility in the U.S. and we will be managing the program from there with our own race and data engineers as well as race mechanics. We will benefit from logistical and personnel support from RWR, and we’re looking forward to this new challenge.”

