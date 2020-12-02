Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Three-time FIA World Rallycross champion Johan Kristoffersson will drive for the Extreme E team formed by 2016 Formula One champion Nico Rosberg when the new electric off-road racing series begins its inaugural season in March.

Kristoffersson, 32, is among the most decorated rally drivers in the world, having one three of the past four Rallycross championships. In 2018, the Swede scored a record 11 victories in 12 starts.

“We are delighted to welcome a driver of Johan’s pedigree to the RXR family,” Rosberg Xtreme Racing Founder and CEO Nico Rosberg said in a release. “As a former driver and now team founder, I have huge respect for what Johan has achieved in motorsport so far and look forward to being a part of his next chapter. In Johan we have one of the best off-road drivers in the world who adds to our team’s passion for racing and commitment to driving positive societal change.”

Kristoffersson will be paired with a female teammate in the environmentally conscious series that will race 550-horserpower electric SUVs in remote environments, raising awareness about climate change.

The inaugural season of five X Prix will begin March 20-21 in Saudi Arabia. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton also has formed a team, and Andretti Autosport (with United Autosport) and Chip Ganassi Racing will field two-driver teams as well.

Aside from 24 victories in six seasons of World Rallycross, Kristoffersson also has raced touring cars. He was hailed as “an incredible addition to the Extreme E driver lineup” by series founder Alejandro Agag.

“I’m incredibly proud to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing,” Kristoffersson said in a release. “Extreme E is a brand new race series and challenge that will visit some amazing locations to help promote an important message, so to be a part of that is very exciting for me. As a driver, you always want to be surrounded by winners. In Nico and the team he has assembled, we have a team committed to winning. We have a lot of preparation to do before the start of the season in March 2021, but I’m pumped to get started.”