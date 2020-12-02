Juan Pablo Montoya will continue racing an Acura in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next season, joining Meyer Shank Racing for the Michelin Endurance Cup rounds that include the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Montoya, who has three overall victories in the Rolex 24 with Chip Ganassi Racing, will be reunited with Dane Cameron (his teammate the past three years at Acura Team Penske, which was shuttered after the 2020 season). The duo combined for three victories, nine podiums and the 2019 DPi championship in the No. 6.

Meyer Shank Racing’s No. 60 ARX-05 prototype at Daytona also will be driven by Olivier Pla (who is teamed with Cameron as a full-season entrant in the car) and AJ Allmendinger, who will make his 15th Rolex 24 start for MSR.

Montoya also will drive with MSR in the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring and the Petit Le Mans at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta.

“I’m really excited to be joining Meyer Shank Racing next year,” Montoya said in a release. “I’ve always seen Mike (Shank) around the track and we had a really simple, straightforward conversation to get this deal put together for next year.

“Dane and I have a really great relationship that has also turned into a friendship. We both really understand each other and know what we need from each other to be competitive. I’m looking forward to continuing the relationship with him. I’m also looking forward to driving with Olivier and AJ. I know AJ from back when I ran NASCAR and we banged wheels more than once!”

Montoya also will be driving in the FIA World Endurance Championship and the 24 Hours of Le Mans for DragonSpeed, which is fielding an LMP2 in the Rolex 24.

MSR is seeking its second Rolex 24 victory, having won in 2012 with a team that included Allmendinger.

“I’ve won at Daytona, but we have yet to score a victory with the Acura,” Montoya said. “It would be great to get that first victory and I know that with the lineup that Mike has put together we’re capable of doing that.”