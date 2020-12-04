Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Nick Tandy will join Tommy Milner for the Corvette Racing team’s No. 4 in the GTLM division of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship series for a full season in 2021.

Tandy will take over the seat being vacated by Oliver Gavin after 19 years with the program.

A Bedford, England, native who has a lifelong love of NASCAR, Tandy already is a 15-time IMSA winner, including victories in two of the final three races this year at Road Atlanta and Sebring with Porsche Motorsport (which exited IMSA after the season).

A strong endurance racer, Tandy also has victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the 24 Hours of the Nürburgring and the 24 Hours of Spa.

“Since I’ve been racing in IMSA and at Le Mans, Corvette Racing has been the team that everyone looks up to,” Tandy said in a release. “Many operations aspire to get to the level that Corvette Racing operates at. It’s something I’ve always looked at, and it’s impressed me.

“The fact that the opportunity arose where I could join the team and stay racing within IMSA is a dream opportunity. You look at the history of Corvette Racing, and it’s been a team that has consistently been in top-level motorsport. And not just competing but winning races and championships wherever they go. It’s an appealing aspect.”

Alexander Sims, another Englishman, will join Tandy and Milner in the seat for endurance events such as the Rolex 24, 12 Hours of Sebring and the Petit Le Mans.

Sims posted five IMSA victories from 2017-18. His most recent victory came at Laguna Seca in September, 2018. In 2019, he raced in the ABB Formula E series for Andretti Autosport and posted one win on the Riyadh street circuit in Saudi Arabia.

Tandy, Milner and Sims will be teamed with reigning GTLM champions Antonio Garcia and Jordan Taylor in the No. 3 Corvette, which will have Nicky Catsburg for endurance events. Garcia and Taylor earned five victories and six pole positions in 2020.

Last year marked Garcia’s fourth championship and Taylor’s third.

Corvette Racing will open its 2021 season at Daytona International Speedway, where IMSA announced Thursday that a Jan. 24 qualifying race will set the field for the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Jan. 30-31.

