Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

George Kurtz will join Jon Bennett and Colin Braun in the No. 54 CORE Autosport Ligier in 2021 in endurance rounds for the WeatherTech Sportscar Championship, with Matt McMurry added as a fourth driver for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. The No. 54 will be sponsored by Composite Resources and CrowdStrike.

Braun was set to race for Era Motorsports last year in their LMP2 program in the 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of The Glen and the Petit Le Mans, but the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic upended those plans. He raced for that team in the TireRack.com Grand Prix and Road Atlanta and for Performance Tech Motorsports in the Petit Le Mans instead. Braun finished second in class for both events.

Braun raced for three different teams in 2020 in three races and was part of the winning DragonSpeed entry in the season-opening 24 Hours of Daytona.

Bennett ran the full season with CORE last year with top-five finishes in his first two starts, including a fourth in the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Kurtz and Braun have driven together on multiple occasions, including last year’s 8 Hours of Indianapolis where they finished fifth overall and first in the Pro-Am class with CrowdStrike as a sponsor.

“I’ve known Colin for a long time and followed his success with CORE,” Kurtz said in a press release. “This relationship is an extension of a successful run with Colin in sports cars, including our recent class win at the SRO Indy 8 Hour race and a successful Spa 24 Hour debut. I know CORE operates with a high level of professionalism, which is important to me if the car is carrying the CrowdStrike logo.

“I’ve been racing GT cars most recently, but I’m thrilled to get back to prototypes, where my racing career began. CORE is synonymous with winning and professionalism.”

A pair of @IMSA LMP3 driver announcements today with @COREautosport rounding out its No. 54 car (now Braun/Bennett/Kurtz/McMurry) and @Perf_Tech naming first driver to its No. 38 car (Mateo Llarena). Both teams run the new @LigierAutomotiv JS P320 chassis. pic.twitter.com/FJu8xQvTzg — Michelin Racing USA (@MichelinRaceUSA) December 8, 2020

McMurry moves over from the GTD class where he raced for Meyer Shank Racing in 2020. In 10 starts, McMurry was part of the class winning team twice at Road Atlanta in September and at Laguna Seca in November.

“I’m so excited to be joining CORE for the Rolex 24,” McMurry said. “They’re one of the biggest names in American sports car racing, so it’s an honor to get to join them. I look forward to working with Colin, Jon, and George and fighting for a win with them!”

McMurry was the 2019 LMP2 class champion on the strength of six victories.

All four drivers will have their first chance to drive the No. 54 at the Roar Before the 24, January 22 – 24. The 2021 IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship kicks off the following week with the Rolex 24 at Daytona, January 28 – 31.