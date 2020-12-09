Molly Taylor will race for Rosberg Xtreme Racing in the inaugural season of the Extreme E series.

Taylor adds her name to a roster of championship caliber racers that includes car owner Nico Rosberg and teammate Johan Kristoffersson, a three-time FIA World Rallycross champion.

Extreme E teams will each have a male and female driver as the series seeks to race environmentally friendly electric SUVs worldwide. Pairing male and female drivers in the series is a way to promote gender equality in racing while the series itself addresses climate change.

The inaugural five-race season will compete in Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Greenland, Brazil and Argentina.

Taylor brings experience as a former Australian Rally Champion and the only female to win in that series so far. She won the 2016 championship there and finished in the top three standings in four of five season from 2015 through 2019.

Rosberg Xtreme Racing has its roots in Team Rosberg, which was founded by 1982 F1 champion Keke Rosberg. Over the years, the team has competed in several series including Formula 3 and DTM (German Touring Championship). The team has 38 DTM victories and three driver championships to their credit.

Rosberg’s entry will not be the only team with a connection to Formula 1. Earlier this year Lewis Hamilton announced he would field a team in the Extreme E series.

“I’m delighted Molly has been snapped up by Rosberg Xtreme Racing,” said Alejandro Agag, CEO and Founder at Extreme E in a press release. “As a member of the Extreme E Drivers’ Programme it is great to see her secure a seat for the first season.

“I’m sure Molly and recently announced teammate Johan Kristoffersson are going to be a strong paring on the track, and I’m looking forward to seeing them behind the wheel at the upcoming test.”

In addition to her exploits as a driver, Taylor is an ambassador for FIA Girls on Track, which seeks to support women entering the motorsport industry.

“It feels amazing to be joining Rosberg Xtreme Racing and Extreme E on this new adventure,” Taylor said. “I’m so excited to be able to compete on the international stage again, and to be part of a completely new team and series makes it even more special.

“Alongside fighting climate change, I’m excited to work together as a team and series to promote equality. One part of motorsport I’ve always admired is that once the helmet goes on, your gender becomes irrelevant and the stopwatch has no bias. There’s still a lot of work to do to improve the diversity in our industry, but the work RXR and Extreme E are doing will provide new opportunities to reshape the image of our sport in the eyes of young fans, and I’m thrilled to be a part of that.”

The inaugural season of Extreme E will begin in Saudi Arabia on March 20-21 2021, marking the first X Prix in a five-event schedule.

Extreme E 2021 Schedule:

March 20-21: Desert X Prix: AlUla, Saudi Arabia

May 29-30: Ocean X Prix: Lac Rose, Senegal

August 28-29: Arctic X Prix: Kangerlussuaq, Greenland

October 23-24: Amazon X Prix: Para, Brazil

December 11-12: Glacier X Prix: Patagonia, Argentina