The USAC Sprint Car schedule showcases 50 races in 2021 with racing from coast-to-coast. There will be plenty of sprint car action over the three major series: The World of Outlaws have already announced a 90-race slate of racing. Tony Stewart’s All Star Circuit of Champions will host 59 races.

Along with the Outlaws and ASCOC, USAC’s schedule features increased purses in a number of events, new venues and a return to racing at several tracks that have not been visited by the series in quite some while.

USAC Sprints kick off their season with the 12th edition of the Winter Dirt Games at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla. on Feb 11 – 13. The payout for this race has been increased to $10,000-to-win. Some other notable paydays include the $20,000-to-win Corn Belt Nationals at Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway in July and the $12,000-to-win Haubstadt Hustler in September at Tri-State Speedway in Haubstadt, Ind.

Three new tracks will host the USAC Sprints in 2021 for the first time. Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pa. joins the schedule in April, Bloomsburg (Pa.) Fairgrounds in June and Indianapolis’ Circle City Raceway in September will each have inaugural events.

Selinsgrove (Pa.) Speedway rejoins the schedule for the first time since 1971. Paragon Speedway has not hosted a USAC race since 1998 and Big Diamond since 2012.

USAC will also have races that have become synonymous with the series such as the Eastern Storm tour through Pennsylvania and New Jersey in June, Indiana’s Sprint Car Week in July, #LetsRaceTwo at Stewart’s Eldora (Ohio) Speedway in May, and the Western World Championship that traditionally ends of the season. The event that is now run at Arizona Speedway in San Tan Valley has not yet announced its dates.

Eldora will also host the 39th running of the 4-Crown Nationals on Sept. 25 that features Sprint Cars, Midgets, and Silver Crown cars on the same night.

2021 USAC Sprint Car Schedule

Thursday, February 11: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Friday, February 12: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Saturday, February 13: Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, FL

Saturday, April 3: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Friday, April 16: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

Saturday, April 17: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Sunday, April 18: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, IN

Thursday, April 22: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

Friday, April 23: Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA

Saturday, April 24: BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA

Sunday, April 25: Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA

Friday, May 7: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Saturday, May 8: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Friday, May 21: Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

Saturday, May 22: Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

Wednesday, May 26: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Tuesday, June 15: Grandview Speedway – Bechtelsville, PA

Wednesday, June 16: Bridgeport Speedway – Swedesboro, NJ

Thursday, June 17: Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

Saturday, June 19: Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA

Sunday, June 20: Bloomsburg Fairgrounds – Bloomsburg, PA

Thursday, July 1: Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN

Friday, July 2: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Saturday, July 3: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Friday, July 9: TBA – TBA

Saturday, July 10: Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

Friday, July 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Saturday, July 24: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Sunday, July 25: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

Wednesday, July 28: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Thursday, July 29: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN

Friday, July 30: Bloomington Speedway – Bloomington, IN

Saturday, July 31: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Thursday, August 26: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Friday, August 27: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Saturday, August 28: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN

Thursday, September 9: TBA – TBA

Friday, September 10: TBA – TBA

Saturday, September 11: TBA – TBA

Friday, September 17: Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, IN

Saturday, September 18: Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN

Thursday, September 23: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, IN

Saturday, September 25: Eldora Speedway – Rossburg, OH

Friday, October 1: Terre Haute Action Track – Terre Haute, IN

Saturday, October 2: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, IN

TBA: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

TBA: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

TBA: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA

TBA: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

TBA: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ

World of Outlaws Sprint Car schedule

All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car schedule