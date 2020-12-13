Chase Briscoe won the first of two A-Mains for the Carolina Midget Showdown while Kyle Larson won the second feature at Millbridge Speedway while Chase Elliott swept the top five in his midget debut.

Briscoe, Larson and Elliott used the race as a warmup for next month’s Chili Bowl Nationals.

In the first 30-lap feature, Larson started on the front row but was quickly entangled in an altercation with Cannon McIntosh, who lined up beside him. Larson rolled his midget, but landed on his wheels and was able to continue. With damage to his front wheels, Larson was forced to pit before rejoining the field at the back of the 11-car pack.

Larson worked his way into a fight for the lead on the 1/6th-mile bullring by halfway.

After leaning heavily on the cushion and swapping the lead several times, Briscoe prevailed in a thrilling side by side battle at the line over Larson. Elliott came home third giving the NASCAR stars a sweep of the top spots.

The second A-Main featured an six-car inverted start, which meant Larson would have to come from the back once more. And once again Larson was part of the battle for the lead at the halfway point.

Larson was victorious in the second feature over McIntosh in second, Briscoe in third and Elliott in fourth.

“Ended up third and fourth in the two features tonight, been having a blast with this new challenge this week,” Elliott said in an Instagram post. “Big thanks to [Briscoe] and [Larson] for trying to point me in the right direction and all of the dirt folks for making me feel welcome.

“Can’t wait to get back and give it another go!”

With this warmup in the books, the trio now set their sights on the Chili Bowl Nationals, which will begin Jan. 11, 2021.