Dalton Kellett to drive full time for AJ Foyt Racing in 2021

Dalton Kellett will drive full time for AJ Foyt Racing in 2021 with K-Line Insulators USA as the primary sponsor.

The 2020 rookie contender shared driving duties in the No. 14 last year with Tony Kanaan and Sebastien Bourdais with a primary focus on road courses. Kellett also ran in the Indianapolis 500 in a third Foyt entry (and was eliminated in a Lap 81 accident).

“I couldn’t be more excited to be back with AJ Foyt Racing for the 2021 season,” Kellett said in a release. “Securing a full-time ride is a big boost heading into my sophomore year in IndyCar. Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19 in 2020, A.J., Larry, and the Foyt team continued to develop their car and elevate the program, while standing by their employees and partners.

“That’s the kind of team I’m proud to both race for and be a part of. Being paired with Sebastien will be a great opportunity to continue to learn from one of the most experienced veterans in the field. I can’t wait to get back on the track for off-season testing and back behind the wheel in 2021.”

Bourdais will return to drive the No. 14 Chevrolet full time.

The 2020 season was difficult for rookies with abbreviated schedules at many tracks due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions. Kellett’s season best in eight starts was a pair of 20ths in the Road America doubleheader in July.

Despite the challenges of Kellett’s rookie season taking place during a pandemic that sharply curtailed the normal track activity, he displayed a keen ability to stay focused and adapt, which factored into Foyt’s decision to retain Kellett for 2021.

“We are very happy to have Dalton back with the team and more importantly that he will be driving full time,” team president Larry Foyt said. “With the limited track time in 2020, it was a tough year to be a rookie, but he jumped in with a great attitude and adjusted to the Indy car quite well.

“He was getting quicker with each event and had a great test at Barber [Motorsports Park] recently. I think Dalton will truly benefit from having four-time champion Sebastien Bourdais there full-time. I’m really looking forward to seeing how our team progresses in 2021.”