Jerome Stoll will be leaving his role as Renault F1 president ahead of that team’s transition to Alpine F1 next year.

Stoll has been the head of the organization since 2016 when Renault returned to F1 as a full constructor.

“These five years as President of Renault Sport Racing have been very intense,” Stoll said at Formula1.com. “Taking up the challenge of rebuilding a Formula 1 team is tough. It takes time, commitment and unfailing determination. A first step has been taken with a team and drivers that we can now see on the podium.

“I appreciate the privilege of being able to be part of all these changes and all our progress. Motorsport, and even more so Formula 1, is above all a human adventure, encounters, bonds that are forged, joys, disappointments and invaluable rewards.”

Daniel Ricciardo earned the first podium finish for the team this year in the Eifel GP at Nurburgring when he finished third in Round 11 of the season. He repeated that feat in Round 13 at Imola. Esteban Ocon gave the team their best finish in the Sakhir GP when he finished second behind Sergio Perez.

“What a long way we have come together from the start of the project in June 2015 to this season’s podiums,” said team principal Cyril Abiteboul. “Jerome’s passion for competition as well as his loyalty to the women and men of the team have been of invaluable help over the years.

“His support as well as his strategic vision have enabled us to overcome many hurdles and advance our ideas in an increasingly complex environment. Today, a new adventure begins with Alpine and the F1 team will be a major asset for the development of the brand.”

Beginning in 2021, the team will rebrand as Alpine F1 with Fernando Alonso behind the wheel of the car driven by Ricciardo in 2020. Ocon will continue to pilot the second car. The team’s chassis will be designated Alpines, but Renault will continue as the engine manufacturer.

“This change comes at a key moment in the trajectory of the team and the sport,” Abiteboul said. “Alpine brings a new meaning, new values and colors to the paddock with the spirit of competition from other worlds and French creative agility. These will be assets in the preparation of 2022 deadlines.

“The implementation of the ‘budget cap’ will put an end to the expense race and will allow the signatory teams to be measured for their sporting value. Alpine has its place in Formula 1 and can challenge for victory.”