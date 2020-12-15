2021 Monster Supercross schedule

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 Monster Energy Supercross schedule will feature 17 races with four three race stints, two doubleheaders, and one standalone event. The Glendale, Arizona, races will be removed from the schedule with those dates redistributed to Orlando, Florida, and Salt Lake City, Utah.

As previously announced, the season will kick off in Houston at NRG Stadium for a three-race stint beginning on Saturday, Jan. 16, followed by a midweek race on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and another race the following Saturday, Jan. 23rd.

Current attendance restrictions in Arizona have caused the series to forego plans to race at State Farm Stadium, but the series expects to return there in 2022.

This moves Indianapolis into the second slot on the calendar with races on Jan. 30, Feb. 2 and Feb. 6.

As part of the realignment, Supercross then heads to Florida for in essence be a three-race stand as well. Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida, will host races Feb. 13 and Feb. 20 and will be followed by the annual trip to Daytona International Speedway’s infield on March 6. Orlando last played host to a race on March 17, 2007, which was the final race for NBC broadcaster Ricky Carmichael.

The Arlington, Texas, dates remain the same with races on March 13, 16 and 20 at AT&T Stadium.

Three new events will take place at Atlanta Motor Speedway in Hampton, Georgia, on April 10, 13 and 17. This will mark the first time that the speedway will host a Supercross race.

The series will close its season at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on April 24 and May 1.

All 17 rounds will feature standard race formats. Triple Crown formats will be put on hold until the 2022 season.

The 2021 season will feature most of the 250 West and East races run in consecutive events. Both the West and East regional classes will feature nine races.

The West series will be featured in the first seven races of the season at Houston, Indianapolis and the first Orlando show.

The East series will take over in the second Orlando race and contend at Daytona, Arlington, and Atlanta before the West series returns in Salt Lake City for the first race of the doubleheader. The finale on May 1 will be the only East/West shootout of the season.

Supercross FanFest is scheduled to take place in Houston, Orlando, Arlington, Atlanta and Salt Lake City as these venues provide adequate space to feature that access. Ticketed patrons will be allowed to move between the FanFest perimeter and the stadium to watch qualifying at designated times.

While fans will be allowed, seating capacity will be reduced at each stadium with a Pod Seating structure. This will allow family and friends to enjoy the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance. More information about each stadium’s safety protocols can be found on their individual websites.