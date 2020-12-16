Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

PARIS — The Brazil Grand Prix will remain at its traditional Interlagos circuit in Sao Paulo until 2025 after promoters signed a five-year contract, Formula One said on Wednesday.

F1 said in a statement that the race will take place on Nov. 14 next year.

The announcement scuttles any plans to move to a new circuit in Rio de Janeiro. Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton previously voiced environmental concerns that an area of forest would have to be cut down to build that venue.

“It is a great joy to be able to announce that Interlagos will continue to host one of the most important events in world motorsports. We made a tremendous effort to keep the race in our city,” Sao Paulo mayor Bruno Covas said. “We believe that hosting the Grand Prix, in addition to promoting our city to the world, will continue to bring important contributions such as job creation and income generation.”

Brazilian Emerson Fittipaldi won the first F1 race held at Interlagos in 1973, but the race was among several canceled in North and South America this year (including Mexico, Canada and the United States) because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

New race promoter Brasil Motorsport is a company owned by investment entities controlled by Mubadala, a global investment company from Abu Dhabi.

F1 is planning a record 23 races in 2021, including one in Saudi Arabia set for Nov. 28 in the Red Sea city of Jeddah. The Dutch Grand Prix will return for the first time since 1985, after being canceled this year and is scheduled for Sept. 5.

The calendar is largely a retread of the original 2020 schedule, meaning no return for the various one-off races at European tracks such as Mugello, Portimao and Imola, which were added as replacements and generally were popular with drivers and fans.

The season will start with the Australian Grand Prix on March 28. The race in Melbourne was canceled hours before Friday practice was to begin this year after a positive coronavirus test for a crew member. The finale will remain in Abu Dhabi on Dec. 5.

The 2020 calendar originally had 22 races before being slashed to 17, including the iconic Monaco GP called off for the first time in 66 years.