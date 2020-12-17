Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Online streaming service FloSports announced a new midweek late model racing series to debut March 25, 2021 at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, Tenn.

The Castrol FloRacing Night in America will feature 10 races scheduled to run from March through October. Most races will take place on either Wednesdays or Thursdays with one show on Tuesday. All events will be streamed live and available on demand at FloRacing.com. The 10 races will each be held at a different track in eight states located in the Midwest or South.

This marks the first time a sports streaming company has independently organized and produced a series of this scale.

The races will boast paydays of $10,000 to $20,000-to-win prizes as well as a points fund worth $60,000 to the winner.

Additionally, the series will be supported by a live studio show hosted by Michael Rigsby and Derek Kessinger, both with ties to DirtonDirt.com, which is one of the leading authorities on the sport.

FloRacing Night In America’s live midweek racing joins other marquee events available on that site which includes the Dirt Late Model Dream, World 100, and Wild West Shootout.

“We are excited to continue providing grassroots motorsports fans with unique and high quality offerings on the FloRacing platform,” said Rigsby in a release. “We believe we’re adding even more excitement to FloRacing subscribers during the 2021 Dirt Late Model season by broadcasting live midweek events, and it’s great to have the support of our partners, including Castrol, who are helping make these races happen.”

The late model series joins a full slate of sprint car action from the site. FloRacing is also the online partner for the All Star Circuit of Champions, which last month announced a schedule of nearly 60 races.

2021 Race Schedule

Thurs., March 25: 411 Motor Speedway Seymour, Tenn.

Wed., March 31: Tri-City Speedway Granite City, Ill.

Thurs., April 15: Tyler County Speedway Middlebourne, W.Va.

Wed., April 21: Atomic Speedway Alma, Ohio

Wed., May 12: Brownstown Speedway Brownstown, Ind.

Wed., May 19: Marshalltown Speedway Marshalltown, Iowa

Wed., June 2: Florence Speedway Union, Ky.

Tues., Sept. 14: Fairbury Speedway Fairbury, Ill.

Thurs., Oct. 7: Tri-County Racetrack Brasstown, N.C.

Wed., Oct. 20: Volunteer Speedway Bulls Gap, Tenn.