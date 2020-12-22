The World of Outlaws will compete at Bristol Motor Speedway with all four major division in 2021 after the 0.5-mile concrete oval converts to dirt for a NASCAR Cup race earlier in the season.

The Outlaws Late Model division and DIRTCar UMP Modifieds will race April 8-10 in an event titled the Bristol Bash, which will be two weekends after NASCAR makes it’s return to dirt for the first time in more than 50 years. The NOS Energy Sprint Cars Bristol Throwdown and Super DIRTCar Big Block Modifieds will race April 22-24. Both programs will feature a practice session on Thursday followed by complete programs of heats and feature races Friday and Saturday.

The Late Model program will pay $10,000-to-win in a 40-lap A-Main on Friday and $25,000-to-win a 50-lap A-Main on Saturday. The Sprint Cars will pay the same amounts for their two race programs, but the races will be shorter with a 25-lap feature on Friday and a 40-lapper on Saturday.

Bristol will also play host to the Dirt Nationals Super Late Models prior to the Cup race.

BRISTOL ADDED TO SLATE OF 150 COMBINED SPRINT RACES IN 2021

“We’re thrilled to again partner with Bristol Motor Speedway to provide four exciting nights of racing with the best Sprint Car, Late Model, Big Block Modified and UMP Modified drivers in the world,” DIRTcar and World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said in a release. “The Bristol World of Outlaws events from the early 2000s have remained fan favorites to this day and we’re sure fans will once again be enthralled with what each series will have to offer around Thunder Valley in 2021.”

The Outlaws Sprint Car series competed at Bristol in 2000 and 2001. Sammy Swindell was victorious in both of those races.

“It’s simply been too long since Bristol Motor Speedway has featured the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars,” said Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president and general manager of Bristol. “It’s the perfect time for their return during our 60th anniversary celebration in 2021, and we can’t wait for the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown and the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash to hit the dirt high banks at Thunder Valley in April. Both weekends of racing are going to be thrilling and certainly something no true dirt racing fan is going to want to miss.”