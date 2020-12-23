Risi Competizione Ferrari enters Rolex 24

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Risi Competizione Ferrari team will compete in the 2021 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona with a four-driver lineup of James Calado, Alessandro Pier Guidi, Jules Gounon and Davide Rigon. They will run the No. 62.

In 2020 this team finished 30th overall in the Rolex 24 with Calado, Per Guidi, Rigon and Daniel Serra after they were forced to retire on Lap 738 with a high speed tire puncture that did significant damage to the car. Gounon will make his Rolex debut in 2021.

While Risi Competizione does not race full time in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Series, they scored a class victory in the 2002 Rolex 24 and have four other podium finishes including second-place finishes in class in 1999, 2003 and 2019.

Also in 2019, the team finished first in class and 10th overall at Road America in the Petit Le Mans. Calado, Pier Guidi and Serra paired up for that victory.

The 2021 Rolex 24 will be Calado’s sixth Rolex 24 race. Five of those came with Risi and three finishes were in the top five.

Pier Guidi will be making his eighth Rolex 24 race appearance with a victory in 2014.