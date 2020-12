Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2021 combined late model schedules of the World of Outlaws and Lucas Oil Late Model Series features nearly 75 events in 23 states. Many of these are two- and three-day shows, making the total number of races more than 100.

The season will kick off in late January and early February with massive shows for both series in Florida and Georgia. It ends in November at the Dirt Track at Charlotte Motor Speedway where the Outlaws will run a combination show with the Sprint Car Series.

April and July are scheduled to be the busiest months of racing with 13 events each.

The 2021 combined late model schedule has also been arranged by state below with Pennsylvania hosting nine events. Ohio is the next busiest state with eight races while Tennessee has seven.

The World of Outlaws stream their races on DirtVision.

Lucas Oil can be streamed at Lucas Oil Racing TV. Both require a subscription.

Brandon Shepherd was crowned champion in the Outlaws in 2020. Jimmy Owens won in the Lucas Oil series.

By Month:

Thurs.-Sat., Jan. 14-16 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Jan. 21-23 – Golden Isles Speedway – Brunswick, GA – Lucas Oil

Sun.-Sat., Jan. 24-30 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Lucas Oil

Mon.-Tues., Feb. 1-2 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala FL – Lucas Oil

Wed.-Sat., Feb. 2-6 – All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL – Lucas Oil

Wed.-Sat., Feb. 10-13 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Outlaws

Fri., March 5 – Duck River Raceway Park – Lewisburg, TN – Outlaws

Sat., March 6 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – Outlaws

Fri., March 19 – Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Lucas Oil

Sat. March 20 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., March 26-27 – Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., April 1-3 – Farmer City Raceway – Farmer City, IL – Outlaws

Fri., April 2– Farmer City Raceway – Farmer City, IL – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., April 8-10 – Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – Outlaws

Fri., April 9 – 411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, TN – Lucas Oil

Sat., April 10 – Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – Lucas Oil

Sat., April 17 – Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – Lucas Oil

Sun., April 18 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Lucas Oil

Fri., April 23 – Richmond Raceway – Richmond, KY – Outlaws

Fri., April 23 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – Lucas Oil

Sat., April 24 – Brushcreek Motorsports Complex – Peebles, OH – Outlaws

Sat., April 24 – Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., April 30-May 1 – Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Outlaws

Fri., April 30 – Ponderosa Speedway – Junction City, KY – Lucas Oil

Sat., May 1 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., May 7-8 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway – Fountain City, WI – Outlaws

Fri.-Sat., May 21-22 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Outlaws

Fri., May 21 – 300 Raceway – Farley, IA – Lucas Oil

Sat., May 22 – 34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – Lucas Oil

Thurs.-Sat., May 27-29 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – Lucas Oil

Sat., June 5 – Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Outlaws

Thurs., June 17 – Stateline Speedway – Busti, NY – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., June 17-19 – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – Lucas Oil

Fri., June 18 – Thunder Mountain Speedway – Knox Dale, PA – Outlaws

Sat., June 19 – Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., June 24- 26 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Outlaws

Fri., June 25 – Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – Lucas Oil

Fri., July 2 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – Lucas Oil

Sat., July 3 – Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH – Lucas Oil

Thurs., July 8 – Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., July 9-10 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Outlaws

Fri.-Sat., July 9-10 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – Lucas Oil

Tues., July 13 – Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – Outlaws

Fri., July 16 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Outlaws

Fri., July 16 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – Lucas Oil

Sat. July 17 – Sure Step Speedway – Fergus Falls, MN – Outlaws

Sat., July 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – Lucas Oil

Sun., July 18 – Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, WI – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., July 22-24 – I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., July 30-31 – Fairbury Speedway – Fairbury, IL – Outlaws

Tues., Aug 3 – Outagamie Speedway – Seymour, WI – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 5-7 – Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 12-14 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – Lucas Oil

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 19-21 – Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR – Lucas Oil

Fri., Aug. 20 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

Sat., Aug. 21 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – Outlaws

Sun., Aug. 22 – Eriez Speedway – Erie, PA – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 26-28 – Davenport Speedway – Davenport, IA – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Aug.26-28 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Lucas Oil

Fri., Sept. 3 – Lavonia Speedway – Lavonia, GA – Outlaws

Sat., Sept. 4 – Volunteer Speedway – Bulls Gap, TN – Outlaws

Sat., Sept. 4 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – Lucas Oil

Sun., Sept. 5 – Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – Lucas Oil

Thurs.-Sat., Sept. 16-18 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., Sept 24-25 – Revolution Park – Monroe, LA – Outlaws

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 24-25 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – Lucas Oil

Fri., Oct. 1 – Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – Outlaws

Fri., Oct. 1 – Raceway 7 – Conneaut, OH – Lucas Oil

Sat., Oct. 2 – 411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, TN – Outlaws

Sat., Oct. 2 – Pittsburgh Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA– Lucas Oil

Sat., Oct. 9 – Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA – Lucas Oil

Sun., Oct. 10 – Rome Speedway – Rome, GA – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 15-16 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH– Lucas Oil

Thurs.-Sat., Nov. 4-6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – Outlaws

By State:

Alabama

Sat., April 10 – Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – Lucas Oil

Arkansas

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 19-21 – Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR – Lucas Oil

Florida

Thurs.-Sat., Jan. 14-16 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Outlaws

Sun.-Sat., Jan 24-30 – East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – Lucas Oil

Mon.-Tues., Feb. 1-2 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala FL – Lucas Oil

Wed.-Sat., Feb. 2-6 – All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL – Lucas Oil

Wed.-Sat., Feb. 10-13 – Volusia Speedway Park – Barberville, FL – Outlaws

Georgia

Thurs.-Sat., Jan.21-23 – Golden Isles Speedway – Brunswick, GA – Lucas Oil

Fri., Sept. 3 – Lavonia Speedway – Lavonia, GA – Outlaws

Sat., Oct. 9 – Dixie Speedway – Woodstock, GA – Lucas Oil

Sun., Oct. 10 – Rome Speedway – Rome, GA – Lucas Oil

Iowa

Fri.-Sat., April 30-May 1 – Boone Speedway – Boone, IA – Outlaws

Fri., May 21 – 300 Raceway – Farley, IA – Lucas Oil

Sat., May 22 – 34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – Lucas Oil

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 26-28 – Davenport Speedway – Davenport, IA – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Sept. 16-18 – Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – Lucas Oil

Illinois

Thurs.-Sat., April 1-3 – Farmer City Raceway – Farmer City, IL – Outlaws

Fri., April 2– Farmer City Raceway – Farmer City, IL – Outlaws

Fri., April 23 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – Lucas Oil

Sat., April 24 – Macon Speedway – Macon, IL – Lucas Oil

Fri., July 16 – Tri-City Speedway – Granite City, IL – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., July 30-31 – Fairbury Speedway – Fairbury, IL – Outlaws

Indiana

Sat. March 20 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – Lucas Oil

Sat., June 5 – Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN – Outlaws

Fri.-Sat., Sept. 24-25 – Brownstown Speedway – Brownstown, IN – Lucas Oil

Kentucky

Fri., April 23 – Richmond Raceway – Richmond, KY – Outlaws

Fri., April 30 – Ponderosa Speedway – Junction City, KY – Lucas Oil

Sat., May 1 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – Lucas Oil

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 12-14 – Florence Speedway – Union, KY – Lucas Oil

Louisiana

Fri.-Sat., Sept 24-25 – Revolution Park – Monroe, LA – Outlaws

Maryland

Sat., April 17 – Hagerstown Speedway – Hagerstown, MD – Lucas Oil

Minnesota

Fri., June 25 – Deer Creek Speedway – Spring Valley, MN – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., July 9-10 – Jackson Motorplex – Jackson, MN – Outlaws

Sat. July 17 – Sure Step Speedway – Fergus Falls, MN – Outlaws

Mississippi

Thurs.-Sat., June 17-19 – Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – Lucas Oil

Missouri

Thurs.-Sat., May 27-29 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – Lucas Oil

Sat., July 17 – Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO – Lucas Oil

Nebraska

Thurs.-Sat., July 22-24 – I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE – Lucas Oil

New York

Thurs., June 17 – Stateline Speedway – Busti, NY – Outlaws

North Carolina

Thurs.-Sat., Nov. 4-6 – The Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – Outlaws

North Dakota

Fri., July 16 – River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – Outlaws

Ohio

Fri., March 19 – Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – Lucas Oil

Sat., April 24 – Brushcreek Motorsports Complex – Peebles, OH – Outlaws

Fri., July 2 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – Lucas Oil

Sat., July 3 – Muskingum County Speedway – Zanesville, OH – Lucas Oil

Sat., Aug. 21 – Sharon Speedway – Hartford, OH – Outlaws

Sat., Sept. 4 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH – Lucas Oil

Fri., Oct. 1 – Raceway 7 – Conneaut, OH – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., Oct. 15-16 – Portsmouth Raceway Park – Portsmouth, OH– Lucas Oil

Pennsylvania

Sun., April 18 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., May 21-22 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Outlaws

Fri., June 18 – Thunder Mountain Speedway – Knox Dale, PA – Outlaws

Sat., June 19 – Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., June 24- 26 – Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – Outlaws

Fri., Aug. 20 – Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – Outlaws

Sun., Aug. 22 – Eriez Speedway – Erie, PA – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Aug.26-28 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – Lucas Oil

Sat., Oct. 2 – Pittsburgh Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA– Lucas Oil

South Carolina

Fri.-Sat., March 26-27 – Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – Outlaws

Thurs., July 8 – Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – Lucas Oil

Fri., Oct. 1 – Cherokee Speedway – Gaffney, SC – Outlaws

Tennessee

Fri., March 5 – Duck River Raceway Park – Lewisburg, TN – Outlaws

Sat., March 6 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., April 8-10 – Bristol Motor Speedway – Bristol, TN – Outlaws

Fri., April 9 – 411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, TN – Lucas Oil

Fri.-Sat., July 9-10 – Smoky Mountain Speedway – Maryville, TN – Lucas Oil

Sat., Sept. 4 – Volunteer Speedway – Bulls Gap, TN – Outlaws

Sat., Oct. 2 – 411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, TN – Outlaws

West Virginia

Sun., Sept. 5 – Tyler County Speedway – Middlebourne, WV – Lucas Oil

Wisconsin

Fri.-Sat., May 7-8 – Mississippi Thunder Speedway – Fountain City, WI – Outlaws

Tues., July 13 – Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI – Outlaws

Sun., July 18 – Red Cedar Speedway – Menomonie, WI – Outlaws

Tues., Aug 3 – Outagamie Speedway – Seymour, WI – Outlaws

Thurs.-Sat., Aug. 5-7 – Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – Outlaws