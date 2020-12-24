Scuderia Corsa will enter the No. 63 Ferrari in the GT Daytona Class of the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona with Ryan Briscoe, Ed Jones, Brett Curtis and Marcos Gomes behind the wheel. Sponsorship will come from Total, Aero and long time backer Pacific Western Bank.

Scuderia Corsa’s lineup showcases drivers with success in both sports cars and open wheel competition.

The team is anchored by IndyCar veteran Briscoe. Last year he, along with Renger van der Zande, Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi, won overall in the Rolex 24 Hours in the Konica Minolta Cadillac Daytona Prototype. He has an opportunity to win back-to-back in two different classes.

“This will be a new challenge for me racing in the GTD class in a Ferrari,” said Briscoe in a Christmas Eve press release. “I’m very grateful and will do my part to fight for the victory and can’t wait to hit the track in a few weeks! Happy Holidays and I wish everyone a safe and successful 2021.”

Jones finished third in the 2017 Indianapolis 500 to score a career-best finish. He matched that feat twice since in 2018 on the street circuits of Long Beach, Calif. and Belle Isle, Mich. He qualified fourth for the 2019 Indianapolis 500 with Scuderia Corsa livery to provide his best starting position of that season in the series’ biggest race. He finished on the lead lap in 13th two weeks after earning a top 10 on the Indy road course.

“First, it’s great to be back with Scuderia Corsa because I have a great relationship with the team and everyone there,” Jones said. “I think we have the chance to start 2021 off the right way with a great result at Daytona. I think the team we have around us, as well as drivers, is a strong lineup. It should be the perfect opportunity to get a great result.

“The goal as always is to win. I think if we show the performance that Scuderia Corsa had last year, we can certainly be in position to achieve.”

Gomes competed in the 2014 and 2015 with this team and earned 10th- and 14th-place results respectively. In 2019, he made a third appearance with another team, winning the pole and finishing eight in class for Via Italia Racing, which was supported by Scuderia Italia. He led the field to the green flag that year.

“The expectation is to fight for the victory,” Gomes said. “We have a strong lineup of drivers and Scuderia Corsa is one of the most experienced teams in the GTD Class. Furthermore, the Ferrari 488 has always been very competitive at the Daytona 24.”

Scuderia Corsa won IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD championships in 2015, 2016 and 2017. The team also a earned championship in the Fran Am Rolex Series in 2013. More recently, they added victories in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, 12 Hours of Sebring, Six Hours of the Glen and in the Petit Le Mans.