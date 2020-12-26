Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After a nine-day stay in the hospital, Frank Williams was released and returned home Christmas Eve. He is recovering at home from from an undisclosed medical condition.

“We’re delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home,” the Williams team said in a tweet.

Williams was admitted to the hospital on December 15, but the need for the stay was not mentioned.

We're delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home. The Williams family would like to thank everyone for their support during this difficult time, and to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. pic.twitter.com/Q1HmBc7i3T — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) December 24, 2020

One December 11, Williams driver George Russell tweeted a photo of a special paint scheme on his helmet for the race in Abu Dhabi. Upon Williams release, he responded to the tweeted announcement, “Great News”.

Frank, Claire, this one is for you, to celebrate your incredible journey in F1. Thank you for all you’ve done for me, the team and the sport. Hope you like it 🙏 pic.twitter.com/3O1mmXBy7X — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 11, 2020

Williams’ hospital release comes during an emotional season. Earlier this year, the Williams family saw the transition of the team originally named Williams Grand Prix Engineering more than four decades to American investment firm Dorilton Capital in August.