Frank Williams released from hospital after brief stay

By Dan BeaverDec 26, 2020, 10:46 AM EST
Williams hospital released
Mark Thompson/Getty Images
After a nine-day stay in the hospital, Frank Williams was released and returned home Christmas Eve. He is recovering at home from from an undisclosed medical condition.

“We’re delighted to say that Sir Frank has been discharged from hospital and is now on the mend at home,” the Williams team said in a tweet.

Williams was admitted to the hospital on December 15, but the need for the stay was not mentioned.

One December 11, Williams driver George Russell tweeted a photo of a special paint scheme on his helmet for the race in Abu Dhabi. Upon Williams release, he responded to the tweeted announcement, “Great News”.

Williams’ hospital release comes during an emotional season. Earlier this year, the Williams family saw the transition of the team originally named Williams Grand Prix Engineering  more than four decades to American investment firm Dorilton Capital in August.