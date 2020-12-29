Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States Auto Club (USAC) will run a 14-race Sprint and Midget schedule in November 2021 running from Nov. 4-27. Five of the 14 races will be under the National Sprint car banner; another nine will be National Midget races.

Beginning with a three-day show at Perris (Calif.) Auto Speedway and culminating with the Turkey Night Grand Prix, The USAC National Sprint and Midget Series will provide racing action after many other series have concluded competition.

Sprint cars will highlight the early part of the schedule with their three-race Oval Nationals at Perris Nov. 4-6. After that, they will run two A-Mains in the Western World Championship at Arizona Speedway in San Tan, Ariz. Nov. 12-13, one week after NASCAR concludes their season at Phoenix Raceway across town in Avondale, Ariz.

The National Midget Series will also host two A-Mains at Arizona Speedway on those same nights.

After that, the Midgets take sole possession of center stage with seven races in 12 days. That portion of the schedule will kick off with a one-day show at Bakersfield (Calif.) Speedway on Nov. 16 followed by a three-day show at Placerville (Calif.) on Nov. 18-20, a two-day show at Merced (Calif.) Speedway on Nov. 23-24 and finally the Turkey Night Grand Prix on Nov. 27 at Ventura (Calif.) Raceway.

The Ventura race has been moved from its regular Thanksgiving night date to the current Saturday slot to allow racers time to spend the holiday with family.

NOVEMBER 2021 USAC NATIONAL SCHEDULE:

Nov 4-6: Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – Budweiser Oval Nationals (Sprints)

Nov 12-13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – Western World Championships (Sprints)

Nov 12-13: Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, AZ – Western World Championships (Midgets)

Nov 16: Bakersfield Speedway – Bakersfield, CA – November Classic (Midgets)

Nov 18-20: Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – Hangtown 100 (Midgets)

Nov 23-24: Merced Speedway – Merced, CA – (Midgets)

Nov. 27: Ventura Raceway – Ventura, CA – Turkey Night Grand Prix (Midgets)