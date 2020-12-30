Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

David Malukas will return to the Indy Lights series for his sophomore season after a successful 2019 that produced two podium finishes. He will drive for HMD Motorsports.

Malukas got off to a strong start in 2019 with a pair of fourth-place finishes on the road course at St. Petersburg, March 9-10. His first career podium came just two weeks later when he finished third in the second race at the Circuit of the Americas.

“I am really excited for the 2021 season to be back in the Road to Indy,” said Malukas at IndyLights.com. “2020 started off well with the quickest lap of the only practice session at St. Pete but COVID had different plans for our season. Definitely missed being at events with IndyCar, and we have our goals set high for 2021.”

CANCELED IN 2020: Indy Lights will return in 2021

With the 2020 season canceled due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, Malukas and HMD altered their plans and ran the Formula Regional Americas by Honda. They finished second in that championship on the strength of a pair of wins.

Malukas will be joined at HMD Motorsports by Benjamin Pedersen. Their two remaining drivers will be announced after the first of the year.