Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There were six first time winners in the 2021 Tulsa Shootout representing six states with one driver winning two Golden Drillers. Christopher Bell finished second in one of the seven A-Mains and outside the top five in two other races.

New winners dominated the night as some big names settled for second.

California’s Mitchel Moles took the lead with four laps remaining in the 55-lap Winged Outlaw race to earn his first Golden Driller in a controversial race. Moles and second-place Jonathan Beason battled Joe B Miller for the lead on Lap 43 with Beason winning the war for the time being. When a caution waved on Lap 51 for debris, however, Beason was penalized two positions for jumping a restart.

“My thoughts on the ruling, I broke a rule I didn’t know,” Beason said in a tweet after the race. “People were pulling out of line all weeks on restarts, and when Joe B didn’t go I had a split decision to keep from running into and also not getting run over from behind, I even lifted once I was next to him to not make it as blatant.

“I’ll accept it but would like to know how a guy can drive thru the infield and improve his position, and I can’t even begin to make a pass for position. Seems like the racing is being taking out of racing.”

It was the second consecutive year in which Beason finished second.

Miller fell back to fifth at the checkers. Other notables in the race included Tyler Courtney who finished third, Kevin Thomas Jr. in fifth, Brady Bacon in eighth, and Jason McDougal 17th.

STRONG START FOR CHAMPIONS: The 2021 Tulsa Shootout showcased several champions

The most successful driver of the night was Brian Carber, a Pennsylvania native. He won two star-filled A-Mains be bettering Courtney in the A-Class and Christopher Bell in Stock Non-Wing. He came close to adding a third Golden Driller in the Non-Wing Outlaw class, but Oklahoma’s Kris Carroll surprised him for the win.

In the A-Class feature, the best Bell could do was sixth after losing three positions in the 30-lap race. He also finished sixth in the Non-Wing Outlaw race, but was forced to overcome a 24th-place gridding in that event.

Three other first time winners were crowned in the 600 cc Modifieds with Mason Keefer (Arizona), Junior Sprints with Lucas Mauldin (California) and Restricted A with Jaxton Wiggs (Illinois).

The Chili Bowl Nationals resume action is six days with the premier midget race of the season.