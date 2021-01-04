Superstar Racing Experience, the short-track series started by Ray Evernham and Tony Stewart, announced its inaugural schedule of tracks and dates Monday.

SRX will race on six consecutive Saturday nights starting on June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut, and wrapping July 17 at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

Nashville, Knoxville Raceway and Slinger Speedway were added to the series’ slate, joining previously announced Stafford Speedway, Lucas Oil Raceway and Eldora Speedway.

Here’s the schedule (each race will be shown at 8 p.m. ET on CBS):

June 12: Stafford Motor Speedway

June 19: Knoxville Raceway

June 26: Eldora Speedway

July 3: Lucas Oil Raceway

July 10: Slinger Speedway

July 17: Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Superstar Racing Experience is expecting to have a dozen drivers in each race. Nine have been announced:Stewart, Helio Castroneves, Bobby Labonte, Paul Tracy, Tony Kanaan, Willy T. Ribbs, Mark Webber, Bill Elliott and Ernie Francis Jr.

SRX was co-founded by NASCAR Hall of Famers Stewart and Evernham and was unveiled last July 13.

Coming to a track near you… pic.twitter.com/W9D5fZmFgV — Superstar Racing Experience (@SRXracing) January 4, 2021

Here’s the 2021 schedule release from Superstar Racing Experience: