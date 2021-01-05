Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

McLaren driver Lando Norris is self-isolating for two weeks after testing positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), the driver and his team confirmed on social media Tuesday.

Norris posted that he lost his senses of taste and smell Monday and immediately took a test while entering self-isolation.

“It’s come back as positive, so I’ve told everyone that I’ve been in contact with and will be self-isolating for the next 14 days,” wrote Norris, who said he felt fine and had no other symptoms.

The McLaren F1 team said Norris tested positive while in Dubai for a vacation ahead of a planned training camp.

Norris became the fourth Formula One driver to test positive for COVID-19.

Seven-time series champion Lewis Hamilton missed a race in Bahrain with COVID-19 (snapping a streak of 265 consecutive starts) but was able to return for the series finale in Abu Dhabi.

Sergio Perez, who recently moved from Racing Point to Red Bull, missed two consecutive races at Silverstone after a trip to his native Mexico to visit his mother.

Teammate Lance Stroll pulled out of the Eifel Grand Prix at the Nürburgring a day before the Oct. 11 race because he felt unwell. Stroll later said he tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative in F1’s mandatory testing before every race weekend.

All drivers were cleared to return after isolating for 10 days and receiving negative tests. It’s expected Norris would be ready to return when Formula One begins the 2021 season, which is scheduled to begin with the Australian Grand Prix in March.

During the 2020 season (whose start was delayed by the pandemic), Formula One administered thousands of tests before and during every race weekend, limiting paddock access to those who test negative.

During his second F1 season, Norris finished ninth in the 2020 points standings and earned his first podium with a third place in the season opener at Austria.