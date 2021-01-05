Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Zach Veach and Frankie Montecalvo will race for Vasser Sullivan in the 2021 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship GTD class as co-drivers of the No. 12 Lexus RC F GT3.

Montecalvo returns to Vasser Sullivan for a third season in the GTD class. In 2020, he earned his first IMSA victory at Road America and poles at Sebring and Road Atlanta. Montecalvo finished on the podium once more in 2020. He was second in the WaetherTech 240 on the Daytona International Road Course.

“We are excited to announce that we have signed Frankie Montecalvo and Zach Veach to drive the No. 12 for the 2021 IMSA GTD class championship season,” Vasser Sullivan said in a release. “After two seasons with us, Frankie has now become a contender for a pole and/or a win every weekend. We expect you’ll see more of this from Frankie in the ’21 season.”

Veach is making his first foray into sports car racing. Veach’s best finish in the NTT IndyCar Series was a fourth, which he earned twice. His first fourth-place finish came in his rookie season of 2018 on the Streets of Long Beach. His second and most recent was earned on the Texas Motor Speedway oval racing for Andretti Autosport.

Veach’s next 10 starts with Andretti landed well outside the top 10. Driver and team agreed to part ways with three races remaining.

“The timing with Zach is perfect as he transitions to the next stage of his career in sports cars after a great run in IndyCar,” the team said.

Veach relocated to Charlotte in order to be closer to the team and speed up his transition from open wheel racing to GTD.

During the off season, Vasser Sullivan and AIM Autosport also chose to part ways.

Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz will also return to Vasser Sullivan as full-season co-drivers of the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3.

All four drivers will participate in the ROAR Before the Rolex 24, January 21-24, 2021.