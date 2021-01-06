The NTT IndyCar Series announced Wednesday morning that its 2021 season opener will be held at Barber Motorsports Park with the rescheduling of the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

The street race in St. Pete that traditionally opens the season will take place April 25 because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to a release. IndyCar held its 2020 season finale in St. Pete on Oct. 25 after postponing the race two days before it had been scheduled to open the season.

The 2021 season had been scheduled to begin March 7 in St. Petersburg. This will mark the second consecutive year but only the third time since 2009 that the season has started outside of St. Pete (the 2010 season opener was in Brazil).

“It’s not surprising that an event of this magnitude, scheduled for the first week of March, is still subject to the implications of the pandemic,” Penske Entertainment Corp. president and CEO Mark Miles said in a release. “We’re delighted we were able to work with Mayor Rick Kriseman’s administration and Green Savoree Racing Promotions to find a more suitable date, which helps consolidate the beginning of our schedule and allows us to stay on NBC network television.”

St. Pete becomes the second race of 2021 to be moved because of the pandemic. Last month, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach was moved from April 18 to Sept. 26 as the new season finale.

The Barber Motorsports Park race currently is slated for April 11 on the original 2021 schedule that was released last October.

This is a great decision by @IndyCar. Plus it gives me another month to get ready. https://t.co/n6GjkEvD09 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) January 6, 2021

Here’s the release from IndyCar: