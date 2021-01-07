When the F1 season begins in March, Aston Martin will make their highly anticipated return with title support from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The new team, which was known as Racing Point in 2020 with Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez behind the wheel, will be renamed Aston Martin Cognizant Formula One with Sebastian Vettel joining Stroll. The four-time F1 champion Vettel announced he would race for Racing Point last September, which came one day after Perez said he would not return to the team. “The return of Aston Martin to F1 after more than 60 years away is a landmark moment in the history of the sport,” said Lawrence Stroll, Chairman of the Aston Martin F1 team in a release. “Everyone knows what Aston Martin stands for, but the F1 team will allow us to take the essence of the brand to new places, building on the strong foundations laid by the previous iterations of the team.” In addition to great drivers and engineers, technology is critical to the success of F1 teams. The multi-year association with Cognizant will provide Information Technology infrastructure and software solutions.

“We’re just two months away from the start of the season, so it’s fantastic to celebrate the new era of Aston Martin in F1 by welcoming Cognizant as our title partner,” said Otmar Szafnauer, CEO & Team Principal. “Innovation and technology are central pillars for any F1 team, and this long-term partnership is more than just a branding exercise. With a new factory already under construction, Cognizant’s expertise and resources will add value in all areas of our IT operations and make a valuable contribution to our performance on-track.”

Racing for Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow last year, Vettel scored one podium in the Turkish Grand Prix but no other top-fives.

“I can’t wait to start working with Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team,” Vettel said. “There’s so much for me to discover over the next few months and I’m incredibly determined to help make this team even more successful. Before we know it, we will be at the first race, seeing this famous name back where it belongs.

“I’m proud to be part of this journey.”

There is still an open question about when and where the first race will come. The Australian Grand Prix is scheduled for March 21, but speculation has surfaced that race might be delayed in light of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. If that happens, the next race scheduled in is Bahrain on March 27.

With Racing Point in 2020, Stroll earned podium finishes in the Grand Prix of Italy at Monza and the Sakhir Grand Prix at Bahrain in the next to last race of the season. Both were third-place finishes.