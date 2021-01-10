Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Former Formula 1 driver Robert Kubica will race in the LMP2 class in the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona for High Class Racing on Jan. 30.

Kubica headlines a team that includes Ferdinand Habsburg, Anders Fjordbach and Dennis Andersen.

“I am grateful for the opportunity that High Class Racing has given me,” said Kubica in a release.

In 97 Formula 1 races, Kubica earned one win in the 2008 Canadian Grand Prix. He drove for Sauber at the time. Kubica had 11 other podium finishes with the most recent being in the 2020 Belgian Grand Prix at Spa Francorchamps. Following the 2010 season, Kubica would not return to the series until 2019 when at the age of 34 he climbed behind the wheel of the Williams Formula 1 No. 88 and scored a best finish of 10th.

“Endurance racing requires a different approach,” Kubica added. “You are sharing the car with your teammates, with whom I am happy to enter this challenge, and I also look forward to reaching the finish line of this demanding race with them.

“The car is also new, as it is the first time I race an ORECA LMP2 car, but I hope for a smooth transition, even when sharing the driving time, so we can focus on our work and preparation for the race. Generally, I am very excited about the whole challenge, and I am looking forward to be working with the whole team.”

LMP2 CLASS HIGHLIGHTED BY NASCAR TALENT: Austin Dillon to race Rolex 24 for RWR Eurasia

AND HAS AN INDYCAR FLARE: Rinus Veekay to race for DragonSpeed

Kubica participated in the 2017 24 Hours of Dubai, but withdrew with mechanical issues.

Andersen and Habsburg will also make their 24 Hours of Daytona debut this year.

“The 24 Hours of Daytona is one of the big ones, and I cannot imagine a better way of starting the 2021 season than to race with Anders, Robert and Ferdinand in this,” Andersen said. “It will offer me a great preparation for the FIA World Endurance Championship, where I also get the opportunity to learn and adapt to the new engine specs in a very competitive race.”

Fjordbach in the only driver in the group with WeatherTech Championship experience. He finished second in the LMP2 class and 32nd overall in the 2019 12 Hours of Sebring. The team completed 309 laps and was running at the end of the race.

The Roar Before the Rolex 24 from Jan. 22-24 opens the WeatherTech Championship season.