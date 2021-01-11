Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ricky Brabec broke the hex on starting up front in the motorbike division, finishing third Monday in Stage 8 of the Dakar Rally and climbing to sixth overall with four stages remaining.

The defending bike champion had won a marathon Stage 7, which put the first American to win Dakar first on the starting line in Stage 8 (another long segment of more than 700 kilometers). Because navigation has hampered those starting up front on fresh terrain, many riders have strategized by striving for consistency over stage victories.

But Brabec soldiered through Monday, becoming the first rider this year to finish on the podium after starting first in a stage. The Hesperia, California, native had been burned starting first before, finishing 24th in Stage 1 after winning the Prologue.

“Today opening was really fun,” Brabec said. “We didn’t really make any big mistakes. I wish we would have had this speed and this focus from Day 1, but it took a little bit to get used to the road book.

“There’s four days of racing left. Let’s see what happens the rest of the week. I know we’re a little bit down on time, but possibly tomorrow we can make up a little more starting in the back.”

Jose Ignacio Cornejo Florimo, Brabec’s Monster Energy Honda teammate who goes by Nacho Cornejo, maintained the overall lead by winning his first stage this year.

“Tomorrow I have to open the way, so I’ll try to do it as clean as I can and try not to lose too much time,” Cornejo said.

Cornejo leads two-time Dakar winner Toby Price, who finished second Monday, by 1 minute 6 seconds. Sam Sunderland, Price’s Red Bull KTM teammate, is third overall, nearly 6 minutes behind.

Brabec, who gained two spots in the overall rankings after Stage 8, is 17 minutes, 42 seconds off the lead.

Skyler Howes, the American privateer who led the overall through three stages, finished ninth in Stage 8 and remained seventh overall, 19 minutes, 20 seconds out of first.

“It was OK,” Howes said. “I started third on the day, so I thought for sure the navigation would be difficult, so I toned it down a little bit. I had my navigation going perfect, but it turns out I was just going way too slow to get the navigation right because the guys at the front were just hauling, and they nailed it. Still had a lot of fun.”

Former leader Xavier de Soultrait withdrew from the race after crashing midway through Stage 8. Race officials said the rider was airlifted to a hospital for X-rays but didn’t lose consciousness in the wreck.

In other divisions Monday:

Cars: Nasser Al-Attiyah captured his fourth stage victory, narrowly defeating defending champion Carlos Sainz by 52 seconds.

Stephane Peterhansel finished 3 minutes, 3 seconds behind in third, maintaining a lead of 4 minutes, 50 seconds over Al-Attiyah in the overall rankings.

“In the last 50 kilometers, I did one or two mistakes to lose 1 or 2 minutes, but at the end, we’re still in the battle,” Peterhansel said. “For the moment, it’s just a small (lead), but I hope it’s good to the end.”

Said Al-Attiyah, who overcame a flat tire for the second consecutive stage: “To close the gap to Stephane is good. We’ll do our best for a good fight.”

Side by sides/lightweight/light prototypes: American Austin Jones took the overall lead in side by sides with a fourth-place finish. The Monster Energy Can-Am driver leads by 19 minutes, 42 seconds over Francisco Lopez Contardo, who won his second consecutive stage and fourth overall.

It was a disastrous outing for Aron Domzala, who fell from first to third overall and more than 30 minutes of the lead. Domzala had led by more than 9 minutes over Jones entering Stage 8 but finished 15th, 36 minutes out of the lead.

Seth Quintero extended his lead in the light prototype division to more than 4 hours as the American won his fifth stage.

Quads: Alexandre Giroud scored his third stage victory, cutting a minute, 12 seconds off the margin for overall lead Manuel Andujar (who has an edge of 19 minutes, 43 seconds).

Trucks: Anton Shibalov scored his first stage victory in another 1-2-3 sweep for the Kamaz-Master team. Shibalov is second overall behind teammate Dmitry Sotnikov by more than 43 minutes.

