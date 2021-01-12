Oliver Gavin and Townsend Bell join Vasser Sullivan Racing as part of the two-car driver lineup for the 24 Hours of Daytona.

Gavin will race in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 alongside Jack Hawksworth and Aaron Telitz.

Bell will race in the No. 12 with Zach Veach and Frankie Montecalvo, who were announced in this ride last week.

Both Gavin and Bell have previous Rolex 24 wins.

In 21 years of racing in IMSA, Gavin has 49 victories, five championships and a class win in the 2016 24 Hours of Daytona. Driving for Corvette Racing at the time, he completed 722 of 736 laps and finished seventh in the GTLM class.

“I’m quite pumped to be joining Vasser Sullivan for the Daytona Rolex 24, and I’m excited to compete in the GTD (GT Daytona) class taking on the challenge of trying to win another Rolex,” Gavin said in a release. “I’m joining a great driver lineup with Jack and Aaron in the No. 14 Lexus RC F GT3 and will be looking for my 50th win in IMSA; I can’t wait to get started!”

Bell was part of the winning GTD class team in the 2014 24 Hours of Daytona. He followed that up with the GTD Championship the following year and won the 2016 24 Hours of Le Mans in the GTE Am class.

“I’m very happy to be competing for the Vasser Sullivan Lexus family in the 2021 Rolex 24 At Daytona,” Bell said. “We’ve had a lot of success there, including finishing first and second last year in the Daytona sprint race (in July) and placing second in the team’s debut at the Rolex 24 in 2019. We are all committed to continuing and building on that success, and I am looking forward to driving again with Frankie and working with Zach Veach as he transitions to sports cars.”

Additional drivers for each car will be named at a later date.